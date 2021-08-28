Observations From Seeing Notre Dame DE Commit Keon Keeley
BlueandGold.com was able to get an in-person look at Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep class of 2023 defensive end and Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley on Friday night.
The four-star prospect recorded three sacks, had another tackle for loss and several quarterback hurries in helping lead BP to a 35-21 triumph against rival Clearwater Central Catholic.
Click here to read Mike Singer's observations.
----
• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.