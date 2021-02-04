Tommy Rees’ exhilaration permeated through computer screens in a Zoom media session Wednesday afternoon when discussing the quarterback competition he will oversee. He gushed about the candidates. About their bond. About the opportunity. About the chance just to see it play out. Rees, Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator, has to replace all-time wins leader and three-year starter Ian Book. The successor will be without four of the Irish’s 2020 starting offensive linemen and their top two wide receivers. It’s an offseason of pronounced change. All told, there are five scholarship quarterbacks on the 2021 roster. The most discussed ones are the newest arrivals – Wisconsin graduate transfer and 18-game starter Jack Coan, and prized freshman Tyler Buchner, the No. 13-ranked quarterback in the 2021 class. Rees, though, made clear it’s best to avoid assumptions at this stage. It’s an open competition, he said, with no resolution expected soon.

Jack Coan started 18 games at Wisconsin from 2018-19. (Darren Lee/Darren Lee Photography)

“It’s going to be an extremely competitive year,” Rees said. “I believe that brings out the best in guys. I can’t tell you how excited I am to get going and start this new chapter.” Coan and Buchner started classes Wednesday and entered the mix with rising sophomore Drew Pyne, rising junior Brendon Clark and early enrollee freshman Ron Powlus III, a three-star signee. Outside of Coan, it’s a young group light on in-game training. Pyne and Clark have thrown a combined seven passes. The latter is dealing with trouble in the same knee on which he had ACL surgery in high school. In response, Rees and Brian Kelly decided the competition needed a more experienced contestant. Enter Coan, who piloted Wisconsin to a 10-4 season in 2019 by throwing for 2,727 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He completed 69.6 percent of his throws and averaged 8.0 yards per pass. A foot injury wiped out the 2020 season for the 6-3, 221-pound Coan. “It’s huge having a guy that has played in big games, played in the Rose Bowl, played in the Big Ten Championship, led his team to those situations,” Rees said. “You look at the room right now, we’re young and even younger in terms of playing experience.” Added Kelly: “You can feel his veteran leadership in our program.”

Given Coan’s distinctions and the scary thought of playing a freshman and still-green sophomore, it’s hard not to view him as the favorite at this stage. No true freshman has started at quarterback for Notre Dame since Rees himself in 2010. Book is the only Irish sophomore quarterback to start a game – a spot start in 2017 – since DeShone Kizer in 2015. None of that, though, will cease the interest in Buchner. He’s the perceived future and potential present. Nor will Coan’s seemingly high floor stop the clamoring for Buchner to start – now and at the first sign of bumps if Coan or someone else wins the job. Rees, who began recruiting Buchner in the summer of 2018, even understands the intrigue. “The thing that jumps out about Tyler is those intangible things you may not see on film,” Rees said. “His test score, through the roof. His ability to retain information in a weirdly smart way where it’s borderline photographic and he’s able to retain things and spit them back to you.” Yet Buchner is still a freshman coming off an unusual high school career that contained only one year as a starter. He did not play his senior season at San Diego’s Helix Charter High School when California canceled high school football last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He started as a junior at La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop’s School, totaling 81 touchdowns against vastly inferior competition. He missed most of his sophomore year with a torn ACL.