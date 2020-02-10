Notre Dame WR Jay Brunelle To Miss Spring Ball
Notre Dame freshman wide receiver Jay Brunelle will not participate in spring ball coming up in March, according to reports that Blue & Gold Illustrated has confirmed.
Brunelle enrolled at Notre Dame in January after a highly productive career at Shrewsbury (Mass.) Saint Johns but had surgery on his separated shoulder, an injury that he suffered late in his senior campaign.
The 6-2, 200-pounder was rehabbing the injury in December, but it was determined that surgery was the best course of action.
Notre Dame signed two other wide receivers in the 2020 class. Xavier Watts enrolled in January as well and will practice in the spring, while Jordan Johnson, who is Notre Dame's lone Rivals five-star recruit in the class, will enroll in the summer.
Brunelle set the Central Massachusetts record for career receiving yards with 2,666 and was named to the 2019 Massachusetts first-team offense.
Brunelle committed to Notre Dame last summer, a couple of days following an official visit to Michigan.
“Jay is a sure-handed receiver with deceptive speed and runs precise routes," Tom Lemming of Prep Football Report and CBS Sports Network said. "He shows good straightaway speed and is a tough, hard-nosed runner after the catch who is not afraid to go over the middle and get his uniform dirty. What he lacks in great height, he more than makes up for in leaping ability, timing, and anticipation.”
Notre Dame signed 17 recruits in the 2020 class, not including two graduate transfers (S Isaiah Pryor and WR Bennett Skowronek), and it ranks No. 23 nationally per Rivals.
