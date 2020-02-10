Notre Dame freshman wide receiver Jay Brunelle will not participate in spring ball coming up in March, according to reports that Blue & Gold Illustrated has confirmed. Brunelle enrolled at Notre Dame in January after a highly productive career at Shrewsbury (Mass.) Saint Johns but had surgery on his separated shoulder, an injury that he suffered late in his senior campaign. The 6-2, 200-pounder was rehabbing the injury in December, but it was determined that surgery was the best course of action.

Jay Brunelle, a three-star wide receiver, enrolled at Notre Dame in January. (Rivals.com)

Notre Dame signed two other wide receivers in the 2020 class. Xavier Watts enrolled in January as well and will practice in the spring, while Jordan Johnson, who is Notre Dame's lone Rivals five-star recruit in the class, will enroll in the summer. Brunelle set the Central Massachusetts record for career receiving yards with 2,666 and was named to the 2019 Massachusetts first-team offense.