{{ timeAgo('2020-02-18 12:56:49 -0600') }}

Notre Dame Working On Nation's No. 5 Safety JD Coffey

Mike Singer
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Notre Dame is working hard to land its top defensive back targets in the 2021 class, which includes a few prospects in the Lone Star state.

Notre Dame has been a contender for nearly a year in the recruitment of Kennedale (Texas) High versatile defensive back JD Coffey. The Irish offered him last May and continue to stay in contact with him.

Kennedale (Texas) High safety JD Coffey has been a target for the Fighting Irish for quite some time.
A visit to South Bend may be in the works for the four-star prospect, who Rivals ranks as the No. 112 overall prospect and No. 5 safety in the nation.

