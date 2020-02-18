Notre Dame Working On Nation's No. 5 Safety JD Coffey
Notre Dame is working hard to land its top defensive back targets in the 2021 class, which includes a few prospects in the Lone Star state.
Notre Dame has been a contender for nearly a year in the recruitment of Kennedale (Texas) High versatile defensive back JD Coffey. The Irish offered him last May and continue to stay in contact with him.
A visit to South Bend may be in the works for the four-star prospect, who Rivals ranks as the No. 112 overall prospect and No. 5 safety in the nation.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news