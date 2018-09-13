Head coach Muffet McGraw’s reigning national champions are concentrating on signing at least two more players in the 2019 haul, but they received a huge head start to 2020 when 2018 Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year Alli Campbell announced on Twitter she will enroll at Notre Dame in 2020.



Ranked No. 1 academically in her class with a 4.32 grade-point average, the point guard Campbell also is rated the No. 23 player nationally in the Class of 2020 by Prospects Nation and No. 24 by ESPN Hoopgurlz. (She is listed 5-11 by ESPN and 5-8 by Prospects Nation.)

As a sophomore last season, the Altoona, Pa., native Campbell led Bellwood-Antis High to the PIAA Class 2A state title while averaging 26.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per games, highlighted by a 34-point output in the state title contest in which she converted 10-of-18 from the floor (4-of-6 from three-point range) and 10-of-11 from the foul line — tallying 24 of the team’s 25 second-half points.

She stepped into the starting lineup as a freshman a year earlier and earned second-team all-state notice while averaging 17.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.2 steals, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals.

Recruited by Stanford in the West, Duke in the ACC, 2017 national champ South Carolina in the SEC, Big Ten members Michigan and Michigan State, plus in-state Penn State and Pitt, Campbell told the Altoona Mirror that the decision had been in the making for a while.

“The coaching staff is amazing,” she said of Notre Dame. “The academics are second to none. The opportunity to play for a Hall of Fame coach is once in a lifetime.

“After watching them fight through all of their adversity last season, I feel extremely proud, excited and honored to become a member of the Notre Dame family.”

She is the first verbal in the 2020 class for the Irish. The Irish have two in 2019 with top-5 forward/wing Sam Brunelle and top 20-guard Anaya Peoples.

The Irish had official visits for the Sept. 1 Michigan football game from forwards Aliyah Boston (another Top 5 prospect) and Malu Tshitenge-Mutombo. Boston still has visits set up, including UConn in November, while Tshitenge-Mutombo is down to Notre Dame and North Carolina.

Two more official visits will be in town for the Stanford game Sept. 29: California wing Haley Jones is the nation’s new No. 1 overall prospect and recently pared her list down to a final five that has the Irish, Stanford, Connecticut, South Carolina and Oregon.

Also visiting that weekend will be Top-10 prospect Laeticia Amihere from Canada. She recently took an official visit to Louisville.