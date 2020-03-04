One of the two or three most dominant programs during the 2010-19 decade that featured seven trips to the Final Four, a national title in 2018 and a near miss last season, this year’s reconstruction project sees the Fighting Irish entering the ACC Tournament with a 13-17 mark overall, and 8-10 in the league.

A better-late-than-never approach has been the theme this week for Notre Dame women’s basketball as it prepares for ACC Tournament action that begins today (March 4) in Greensboro, N.C.

First round action commences today with No. 10-seed Notre Dame facing No. 15- and final seed Pitt at 3:30 p.m. The Panthers are 4-25 overall and 1-17 in the ACC, losing both times to Notre Dame: 60-52 at home on Jan. 2 and 74-52 on Feb. 9 at Purcell Pavilion.

An Irish victory would advance them to play No. 7-seed Georgia Tech (19-10, 10-8), which has a first-round bye, tomorrow in round two. Notre Dame defeated the Ramblin’ Wreck in Atlanta on Feb. 2 (59-51), their lone meeting this year.



To finish with a winning record and make the NCAA Tournament, head coach Muffet McGraw’s squad faces the virtually impossible task of winning five games in five days. Should it advance to the third round, it would play Friday versus North Carolina State, which has a double bye and crushed the Irish 90-56 at Purcell on Jan. 12.

There is no consolation prize for not winning the tournament, as the NIT does not invite teams that finish under .500.

For now, McGraw is at least gratified that her Fighting Irish are playing their best basketball of the season. They enter the tourney with a season high three-game winning streak, producing their best game of the year on Senior Day (Feb. 27) with an 83-65 victory and then this Sunday upsetting No. 19 Florida State on the road, 70-67.

“This is what I thought we’d be,” said McGraw of the team finally beginning to jell. “I thought it would be earlier, but I’m just glad it came around.”

Since February the youth-laden Irish are 6-3 and have played freer without getting caught up in what once was and living up to those standards.

“There were times when it was all about ‘we’re going to lose’ and I think our mind-set was wrong,” McGraw said. “…We’re playing better individually and that makes you better as a team.”

Since joining the ACC in 2013, the Irish have won the league tourney five of the six times it has competed. It always earned the double bye and never had to play more than three straight games.

This year, a short bench might be even shorter for the tourney because top substitute Kaitlin Cole, a senior and former walk-on, twisted her ankle in Tuesday’s practice. Her status for today is uncertain.

Junior center Mikki Vaughn (10.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game), who has been “playing on one leg,” per McGraw, also took a spill in practice but was able to walk off on her own power.