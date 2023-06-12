“I’m super excited to add Carlos Knox to our coaching staff,” head coach Niele Ivey said in a release. “He has been instrumental in the development of some of the best players in both the WNBA and NBA, and he brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our team. My vision for our program is to continue developing NEXT LEVEL pros, and I believe Carlos will help continue and elevate that mission!”

The Notre Dame women's basketball program will have a new position on its staff: player development program director. Veteran basketball coach Carlos Knox has been hired for the role, Notre Dame announced Monday.

Knox began his coaching career in 2001 and has spent time in the WNBA, NCAA Division I women’s basketball, International Basketball League, Continental Basketball Association and American Basketball Association. He spent time as an assistant coach for the women's basketball programs at Cincinnati, North Texas, and San Diego State.

Knox served as the interim coach of the Indiana Fever in 2022 and was an assistant coach for the Fever during the 2012 WNBA Championship.

During his time with the Fever, Knox worked closely with four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings and five-time WNBA All-Star Katie Douglas.

Knox started his playing career at UT-Martin (1993-94) before transferring to IUPUI (1994-98). He was named NCAA Division II Player of the Year in 1998 and was inducted into the IUPUI Hall of Fame in 2004. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications.

He went undrafted in the 1998 NBA Draft and played for the Indiana Pacers during the 1998-99 season before playing overseas in Croatia, Germany, Italy and Venezuela.

Knox began his coaching career as an assistant coach at IUPUI, where he helped recruit future NBA Draft pick George Hill.

