BOX SCORE In the 44-year history of Notre Dame women’s basketball, there have been many defeats by much larger margins than the 64-61 setback at Boston College on Thursday night, and there have been more heartbreaking losses on much grander stages. But perhaps none quite rivaled the overall collapse seen at the Conte Forum in the closing minutes.



Mikki Vaughn had 12 points and seven rebounds in the 64-61 loss at Boston College. (UND.com)

Holding a 60-48 lead, the Fighting Irish committed six turnovers in the final 2:41 (two of them shot-clock violations), were outscored 16-1 in the last 2:35 and failed to convert a field goal over the final 5:33.

Boston College’s Cameron Swartz tallied a lay-in for the game-winning bucket with 10 seconds left. After a time out, Notre Dame in-bounded the ball to freshman forward and scoring leader Maddy Westbeld, who missed a mid-range jumper that Boston College rebounded. The Eagles converted two free throws with less than a second remaining to round out the scoring. After shooting 63.6 percent from the floor (7 of 11) to take a 21-14 lead at the end of the first quarter, building the advantage to 39-29 halftime and moving ahead by as much as 14 in the fourth quarter (58-44), the Fighting Irish saw their two-game winning streak snapped to drop to 5-5 overall and 3-3 in the league. Boston College (5-4, 1-4), which had been competitive while playing an arduous league slate, won its first league game. The Irish shot 5 of 20 (20 percent) from the floor in the second half after going 14 of 28 (50 percent) in the first, and their 23 turnovers — many occurring versus the full-court press, particularly in the closing minutes — also contributed to the devastating defeat. “Super disappointed with how we ended that game,” commented first-year head coach Niele Ivey. “I thought we lost that game with lack of discipline and lack of leadership on the floor. Hats off to Boston College for fighting back. Just taking care of the ball is a concern for us.” Senior center Mikki Vaughn paced the Notre Dame scoring with 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the floor, and also grabbed seven rebounds. Sophomore Anaya Peoples had 10 points and nine rebounds, while sixth-year senior Destinee Walker had nine points — although only on 2 of 10 shooting from the field — seven rebounds and a team high four assists.

