With only four regular season games remaining in this reconstruction era of Notre Dame women’s basketball (10-16 overall, 5-9 in the ACC), the eyes are much more on the future than present.

That future is expected to include current leading scorer Destinee Walker (14.5 points per game) returning for a sixth season in 2020-21. The North Carolina graduate transfer was sidelined all of 2017-18 with an injury, and played in only four early-season contests in 2018-19 before sitting out with another injury.

“It’s already been approved by NCAA,” head coach Muffet McGraw stated prior to Wednesday’s practice. “She won’t be going through Senior Night (versus North Carolina on Feb. 27).”



A Notre Dame spokesman noted afterwards the decision actually hasn’t been made official yet by the NCAA, but the prevailing attitude is positive.

“When I got here I applied for it right away,” said Walker, who will be in the prestigious MSA program in the Mendoza College of Business. “To be approved, I’m very grateful for that. I love this program, I love this school in the few months that I’ve been here already.”

A former McDonald’s All-American who starred earlier in her career for the Tar Heels, Walker has had a sporadic shooting season at 38 percent this season, but in the last four games has averaged 20.3 points. Her put-back basket at Boston College put the Irish ahead by one with 1.2 seconds left — but Notre Dame managed to lose that one as well.

“It took a while for me to be more consistent,” Walker said. “…I’ve just been in the gym a lot more lately trying to work on my consistency and providing what I can for my team every night instead of every other night.

“I’ve gotten a lot better with my reps, play longer and not try to find ways to rest on the court.”

With Walker’s return, an incoming five-woman freshman class led by recent 6-2 McDonald’s All-American selection Maddie Westbeld, and a return to health of sophomore guard Abby Prohaska (pulmonary embolism) and freshman guard Anaya Peoples (shoulder surgery), Notre Dame could have 12 scholarship players available next season.

The starting lineup could feature at least four McDonald’s All-Americans with Walker, Peoples — who averaged 12.6 points and a team high 8.1 rebounds per game in the 17 games she played — sophomore guard Katlyn Gilbert (13.5 points per game) and freshman forward Sam Brunelle (13.0 points per game), plus 6-3 center Mikki Vaughn, who has bounced back from an early season knee injury to average 10.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game so far.