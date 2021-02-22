BOX SCORE After 15 days without a basketball game, Notre Dame’s 59-48 victory at Pitt on Monday night was not quite a work of art, but it ended a three-game losing streak and put the Fighting Irish women above .500 overall (9-8) and in the ACC (7-6). Notre Dame shot only 37.3 percent from the field (22 of 59) and committed 17 turnovers, but Pitt (5-11 overall and 3-10 in the ACC) wasn’t able to capitalize. Compounding the Panthers’ 32.8 percent shooting from the field (19 of 58) was a woeful 3 of 15 effort from the foul line, plus 18 turnovers.

Freshman forward Maddy Westbeld scored 20 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, blocked three shots and made three steals in the 59-48 win at Pitt. (Notre Dame Athletics/ACC)

Notre Dame freshman forward Maddy Westbeld paced the Irish with 20 points, 11 rebounds, three blocked shots and three steals. Sixth-year senior guard Destinee Walker (11 points), junior guard Dara Mabrey (10 points) and early entrant point guard Olivia Miles (10 points) also tallied in double figures. In her third college game, Miles upped her minutes total to 21 and displayed more confidence and aggressiveness hunting her shot, converting 5 of 10 from the field to go with three assists. Three times she finished on determined and skillful drives to the basket, and she also knocked down an outside jumper. In control throughout the contest, the Irish led 13-9 after the first quarter, 30-20 at halftime and built their lead to 48-31 early in the fourth quarter before an 8-0 Pitt run brought the Panthers within single digits. Two free throws by Westbeld ended the Irish drought, and then she applied the dagger with a three to make it 55-43.

Three-Point Play