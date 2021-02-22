Notre Dame Women Roll To 59-48 Win At Pitt
After 15 days without a basketball game, Notre Dame’s 59-48 victory at Pitt on Monday night was not quite a work of art, but it ended a three-game losing streak and put the Fighting Irish women above .500 overall (9-8) and in the ACC (7-6).
Notre Dame shot only 37.3 percent from the field (22 of 59) and committed 17 turnovers, but Pitt (5-11 overall and 3-10 in the ACC) wasn’t able to capitalize.
Compounding the Panthers’ 32.8 percent shooting from the field (19 of 58) was a woeful 3 of 15 effort from the foul line, plus 18 turnovers.
Notre Dame freshman forward Maddy Westbeld paced the Irish with 20 points, 11 rebounds, three blocked shots and three steals.
Sixth-year senior guard Destinee Walker (11 points), junior guard Dara Mabrey (10 points) and early entrant point guard Olivia Miles (10 points) also tallied in double figures.
In her third college game, Miles upped her minutes total to 21 and displayed more confidence and aggressiveness hunting her shot, converting 5 of 10 from the field to go with three assists. Three times she finished on determined and skillful drives to the basket, and she also knocked down an outside jumper.
In control throughout the contest, the Irish led 13-9 after the first quarter, 30-20 at halftime and built their lead to 48-31 early in the fourth quarter before an 8-0 Pitt run brought the Panthers within single digits. Two free throws by Westbeld ended the Irish drought, and then she applied the dagger with a three to make it 55-43.
Three-Point Play
1.Out Of Commission
Head coach Niele Ivey indicated on Sunday that two players would be “unavailable,” which has become the code word for COVID-19. Those two turned out to be sophomore forward Sam Brunelle and junior guard Abby Prohaska, neither of whom reportedly made the trip to Pitt.
It’s been a tough season health-wise for Brunelle, who had to overcome a preseason foot injury that limited her conditioning. She began rounding into form in the last month before the most recent setback.
2. Back In Action
While Brunelle and Prohaska are temporarily sidelined, seeing her first action since Dec. 20 was junior guard Katlyn Gilbert. A foot injury had sidelined her nearly two months. She totaled 14 minutes at Pitt, attempting no shots while handing out two assists and pulling down two rebounds.
How the former McDonald’s All-American fits into the rotation once Brunelle and Prohaska are back is yet another puzzle Ivey will attempt to solve as the regular season draws to a finish.
3. Closing Out
Believe it or not, only two more regular season games remain for the Irish, both at home after not playing on their home court since Jan. 17: Florida State (Thursday) and No. 6 Louisville (Sunday). Winning one puts Notre Dame on the bubble, at best, while two just might punch the dance ticket.
Entering Monday night’s game at Pitt, Notre Dame joined fellow ACC members Clemson and Wake Forest (plus Houston) among "the first four teams out" of the NCAA Tournament, per ESPN women’s basketball “bracketologist” Charlie Creme.
