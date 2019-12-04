BOX SCORE A Notre Dame non-conference slate filled with ebbs and flows achieved both Monday night during Wednesday night's 75-67 loss to Minnesota at Purcell Pavilion in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. After rallying from an 18-point deficit (33-15), Notre Dame took a 59-58 lead early in the fourth quarter before allowing the Golden Gophers to score on nine straight possessions and go on a 17-4 run to move ahead 75-63. It marked the first defeat by the Fighting Irish (5-5) in the Challenge, where they are now 6-1, and they dropped to 0-3 all time versus the Golden Gophers (6-1).

Destinee Walker (24) scored 12 points for the Irish versus Maryland while Sam Brunelle (33) had a team high 19 points. (Mike Miller)

"We cannot remember who we're supposed to guard," said an exasperated Notre Dame head coach Muffet McGraw afterwards of Minnesota's late run. "Really disappointed in just the overall lack of awareness of where the shooters were." If there has been a consistency for Notre Dame this season it has been sputtering starts, and it plagued them again when Minnesota quickly went on an 8-0 run to take a 10-4 lead. With 1:33 left in the first quarter, Notre Dame already had committed nine turnovers (it would finish with 15) but hung in while trailing only 15-9 at the end of the first 10-minute segment.

Notre Dame then dug itself a steep hole during a 7:01 stretch where it didn't score while falling behind 22-9, which then stretched to 33-15. Minnesota at that point had converted 7 of 15 shots from three-point range. Notre Dame did close the half with a 6-0 run to make it 33-21 at the intermission. "They got really physical with us and we just caved," McGraw said. "We didn't stay strong, we let them push us around. We got scared and just wouldn't attack ... we've got a lot of work to do." The Irish finally pulled within single digits at 51-43 with 50 seconds left in the third quarter and were still within range at 53-44 at the conclusion of the third. Notre Dame then exploded out of the gates in the fourth quarter with a 13-3 run, taking a 57-56 lead on a backdoor layup by freshman forward Sam Brunelle on a feed from sophomore guard Katlyn Gilbert, and then again at on a layup by freshman guard Anaya Peoples (59-58) with 4:50 left in the contest. Minnesota called time out, regrouped and took the lead for good on a trey by guard Gadiva Hubbard (game high 20 points), who then scored again inside and drilled another three. In a span of 2:30, the Golden Gophers went from 59-58 down to a 73-61 advantage. "We completely stopped playing defense after we took the lead," McGraw summarized. Brunelle led four Irish players in double figures with 19 points on 9 of 18 shooting from the floor, while Gilbert scored all 15 of her points in the second half. Peoples had nine points, 14 rebounds, six assists and only one turnover.

