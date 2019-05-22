BlueandGold.com learned Tuesday evening that the Notre Dame women’s basketball program is planning to add a second graduate transfer this week — 5-8 point guard Marta Sniezek of Stanford.

Earlier this spring, the Irish landed former North Carolina guard Destinee Walker, who Fighting Irish head coach Muffet McGraw said will have more of a shooting role, whereas Sniezek is more of a natural point guard.

After Walker had signed, McGraw confirmed that she and her staff were looking to sign an experienced point guard as well from the graduate transfer ranks to provide leadership on an extremely youth-laden team.

A two-time Gatorade Player of the Year for the Washington, D.C., area at National Cathedral, Sniezek was ranked the No. 38 player in the country in 2015 by ESPN HoopGurlz and was a Parade All-American. As a freshman, she scored 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting (1 of 2 from three-point range) and handed out four assists in a Sweet 16 upset of Notre Dame in Lexington, Ky.

A year later, Sniezek and the Cardinal upset the Irish in the Elite Eight where she dished out eight assists and had zero turnovers.

As a junior in 2017-18, she averaged 5.5 points, 4.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game in 32 starts, and the Pac-12 coaches named her to the honorable mention all-league defensive team.

“The things she does, you can’t teach,” Stanford’s Naismith Hall of Fame head coach Tara VanDerveer told The San Jose Mercury News in Sniezek’s freshman year. “Her sense, her passes, her understanding of where other people are on the floor is something you learn as a kindergartner.”

Like Walker, who missed virtually all of the past two seasons with a torn ACL and then a hip injury, Sniezek was sidelined this past campaign while recovering from ulnar collateral ligament surgery, and also had torn ligaments in her right thumb. The McLean, Va., native also was the 2015 Gatorade Soccer Player of the Year for the Washington, D.C., area and was an NSCAA High School Soccer All-American.

She has eight siblings in her family, including six older brothers, one of whom, John Paul, played football at the Naval Academy. Sniezek also took on a leadership role in the household while her mother was recovering from a bone marrow transplant.

An official announcement is expected to be made by the university later today regarding her enrollment.