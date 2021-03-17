I suppose it’s debatable, but I hold the opinion that Notre Dame’s biggest rival on the recruiting front currently is Michigan. The Fighting Irish and Wolverines are often involved with the same recruits and go toe-to-toe with prospects from all over the country. Michigan wins some battles. Notre Dame wins some battles. There is one recent trend in the past several months that is interesting to note. The Fighting Irish have gone into the state of Michigan and stolen away three prospects that the Wolverines wanted since last August. Notre Dame stealing Clarkston (Mich.) High’s Rocco Spindler, the nation’s No. 4 offensive guard and No. 67 overall recruit in the 2021 class per Rivals, was the recruiting win for the Irish that stung its rival the most.

Notre Dame has won some big battles in the state of Michigan, including 2021 Rivals100 offensive lineman Rocco Spindler. (Rivals.com)

It was always a Michigan-Notre Dame battle for Spindler, and it was a close one. In fact, Spindler’s father, Marc, told BlueandGold.com during an interview last October that when Rocco informed him that he wanted to commit, he figured it would be Michigan. But the two-way mauler picked the Irish over the Wolverines and enrolled at Notre Dame in February as part of the 2021 class. Last August, Notre Dame beat out Michigan for Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central linebacker Nolan Ziegler, the No. 9 player in his home state and the No. 20 “athlete” in America. Ziegler had a great-grandfather who played running back at Michigan several decades ago and also had a couple of relatives who donned Notre Dame’s blue and gold. He had strong ties to both programs, but after just 17 days of receiving his offer from the Irish, he made his commitment to Notre Dame. The most recent head-to-head win for Notre Dame against Michigan in the Great Lakes State was on Wednesday evening. The Irish went all the way up to Traverse City (Mich.) Central to land Joshua Burnham, the No. 3 recruit in Michigan and the nation’s No. 5 inside linebacker and No. 141 overall player. This one stung the Wolverines because Burnham was long considered a Michigan lean, but the 6-3, 200-pounder chose the Irish on St. Patrick’s Day.