Whoever says Notre Dame defeating Michigan is a harbinger of a great season would not be accurate.



Prior to this year, three of the last five times the Fighting Irish defeated the Wolverines the final records were 8-5 (2014), 7-6 (2008) and 6-6 (2004).

What we can say with more certainty is this: Vanquishing Michigan does not assure a great season — but losing to "that team up North" virtually guarantees a disappointing to dismal one.

The “other two” in those aforementioned five conquests of Michigan resulted in the only two Top 10 finishes by the Irish the past 24 years: No. 9 in 2005 (17-10) and No. 4 in 2012 (13-6).

By the way, both happened to be defensive dominated battles that resulted in seven-point triumphs — just like the 24-17 conquest this past Saturday in Notre Dame Stadium.

Entering this year’s opener, the Notre Dame-Michigan series since its renewal in 1978 had been dead even with a 15-15-1 outcome in the 31 meetings.

Interesting to note is that Michigan often has still had very good seasons despite losing to Notre Dame, resulting in either Big Ten titles plus Rose Bowl wins in 1980 and 1988 (the only two under head coach Bo Schembechler, or other league titles/Top 10 finishes or major bowl appearances in years such as 1989, 1990, 1998, 2002 and 2004.

Part of this dynamic probably can be attributed to Michigan’s conference status. A defeat to Notre Dame still does not affect a primary aspiration among Wolverine faithful and its team, which is winning the Big Ten.

It’s been a stark contrast for Notre Dame. Because the game is usually early, if not the opener, there is no greater buzz kill for the operation than losing to Michigan.

In the 15 years since 1978 where the Irish lost to Michigan the Irish winning percentage that season totaled out to .555 — with 11 seasons of at least five losses and seven at .500 or worse. The lone top-10 finish was way back in 1978, when quarterback Joe Montana and the Irish troops rallied from an 0-2 start following a national title to finish 9-3 and No. 7 in the AP (No. 6 in the Coaches’ Poll).

Meanwhile, in the 16 years where Notre Dame won or tied Michigan since 1978, the overall winning percentage in those campaigns was .751, with eight Top-10 finishes, highlighted by the 1988 national title, No. 2 finishes in 1989 and 1993, and playing in the championship tilt in 2012.

The early first impression is this year’s victory against the Wolverines has a better likelihood of falling into the final 2005 and 2012 Top-10 path than not. Much still to do, but it makes it much easier to move forward with momentum than a buzz kill.