Notre Dame plans to return to practice eight days after hitting pause due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team. Brian Kelly told ESPN Tuesday afternoon that practice will resume Wednesday, 10 days out from the Irish's next scheduled game on Oct. 10 against Florida State. He also said he expects to have 90 percent of the team available to practice by Saturday. The cause of the outbreak, per Kelly, was rooted in two areas on the day of a 52-0 win over South Florida on Sept. 19: the pregame meal at the hotel and a player who threw up on the sideline during the game, was only treated for dehydration and tested positive for the virus two days later.

Notre Dame has identified the source of its COVID-19 outbreak. (Bill Panzica)

"Throughout our entire time together, we had not had one meal where we sat down together," Kelly told ESPN's Heather Dinich. "Everything was grab and go. We get into our game situation where we have pregame meal together, and that cost us. Big. We had somebody who was asymptomatic, and it spread like wildfire throughout our meeting area where we were eating and then it got guys in contact tracing." Notre Dame now plans to eat its pregame meals at a large convention center were it can space players out more and prevent face-to-face contact. It also will have rapid antigen tests available on the sideline during games. The player who threw up did not have a concussion or any other injuries, leading the training staff to treat him for dehydration.