After breaking out as a freshman in 2018, St. Brown put together another strong season in 2019 with 77 catches for 1,042 yards and six touchdowns.

With the departure of senior USC wide receiver Michael Pittman, St. Brown will only be asked to fill an even bigger role next season in a pass-happy offensive system. One area where St. Brown took a big leap forward last year is in yards after the catch. He averaged 3.8 yards per catch in 2018, before jumping up to 5.4 yards in 2019. Could he take another step as a junior in 2020?

To slow down the Trojan offense this past year, Notre Dame mostly utilized three defensive linemen and added an extra safety to the starting rotation in Hamilton. Next year, Notre Dame could decide to employ a similar strategy, but neither St. Brown at 6-1 or rising senior wide receiver Tyler Vaughns at 6-2 have the height of the 6-4 Pittman.

This should also allow both Crawford and Bracy to be impactful players, but if Notre Dame needs a third safety, having both Houston Griffith (a player with experience playing coverage) and Ohio State graduate transfer Isaiah Pryor on the field could be useful, but Pryor needs to prove his coverage skills are up to par. Otherwise, presumed second-year quarterback Kedon Slovis could pick him apart.