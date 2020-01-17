Notre Dame Will Face Four Of Nation's Top Wide Receivers In 2020
As most saw in the College Football National Championship game, fast and athletic wide receivers can help an offense explode with LSU producing 463 yards through the air and five passing touchdowns against Clemson's vaunted defense.
In 2020, Notre Dame will face four of Pro Football Focus' top returning wide receivers, including two in the top 10.
The receivers are USC's Amon-Ra St. Brown (No. 23), Wake Forest's Sage Surratt (No. 13), Louisville's Tutu Atwell (No. 8) and Clemson's Justyn Ross (No. 7).
This could pose a big challenge to Notre Dame, which is replacing several members of its secondary, including multiple-year starters in safety Alohi Gilman, safety Jalen Elliott and cornerback Troy Pride.
The replacements range from undersized in corners TaRiq Bracy and Shaun Crawford to freakishly tall in safety Kyle Hamilton. So how should Notre Dame's secondary matchup to the top-tier wide receivers it must face in 2020?
Amon-Ra St. Brown — No. 23
After breaking out as a freshman in 2018, St. Brown put together another strong season in 2019 with 77 catches for 1,042 yards and six touchdowns.
With the departure of senior USC wide receiver Michael Pittman, St. Brown will only be asked to fill an even bigger role next season in a pass-happy offensive system. One area where St. Brown took a big leap forward last year is in yards after the catch. He averaged 3.8 yards per catch in 2018, before jumping up to 5.4 yards in 2019. Could he take another step as a junior in 2020?
To slow down the Trojan offense this past year, Notre Dame mostly utilized three defensive linemen and added an extra safety to the starting rotation in Hamilton. Next year, Notre Dame could decide to employ a similar strategy, but neither St. Brown at 6-1 or rising senior wide receiver Tyler Vaughns at 6-2 have the height of the 6-4 Pittman.
This should also allow both Crawford and Bracy to be impactful players, but if Notre Dame needs a third safety, having both Houston Griffith (a player with experience playing coverage) and Ohio State graduate transfer Isaiah Pryor on the field could be useful, but Pryor needs to prove his coverage skills are up to par. Otherwise, presumed second-year quarterback Kedon Slovis could pick him apart.
