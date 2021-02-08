Micah Jones has put his name in the portal and intends to finish his career elsewhere, Rivals reported . Jones was introduced with the seniors before Notre Dame’s final 2020 home game and will be a graduate transfer upon finishing his degree in May. He confirmed the news on social media.

"I had a great time at Notre Dame and will cherish the memories I have made," Jones wrote in a statement.

The 6-4, 219-pound Jones did not catch a pass in three seasons with the Irish. He appeared in the Dec. 5 Senior Day win over Syracuse and saw action in four games in 2019. He redshirted the 2018 season as a freshman.

Jones was a four-star recruit and the No. 192 overall player in the 2018 class out of Gurnee (Ill.) Warren Charter High School. Rivals ranked him as the No. 2 player in Illinois in his class. He committed to Notre Dame in February 2017 over offers from Northwestern, Illinois, Michigan State, Iowa, Ole Miss and Nebraska. The Notre Dame staff offered him after the 2016 Irish Invasion camp.