 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Week One Depth Chart
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-07 11:16:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Week One Depth Chart

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Below is the depth chart that Notre Dame sent out to the media on Monday morning ahead of the Fighting Irish's game against Duke on Saturday.

Notre Dame Offense
Pos. Name

WR

Ben Skowronek

Joe Wilkins

WR

Avery Davis

Lawrence Keys III

LT

Liam Eichenberg

Andrew Kristofic

LG

Aaron Banks

Dillon Gibbons

C

Jarrett Patterson

Zeke Correll

RG

Tommy Kraemer

John Dirksen

RT

Robgert Hainsey

Josh Lugg

TE

Brock Wright

Tommy Tremble

or

George Takacs

or

Michael Mayer

WR

Javon McKinley

Braden Lenzy

QB

Ian Book

Brendon Clark

RB

Kyren Williams

Chris Tyree

or

Jahmir Smith

or

C'Bo Flemister

or

Jafar Armstrong
Notre Dame Defense
Pos. Name

DE

Daelin Hayes

Ovie Ogfoufo

or

Isaiah Foskey

DT

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

Jayson Ademilola

Howard Cross III

NG

Kurt Hinish


Jacob Lacey

Ja'Mion Franklin

DE

Adetokunbo Ogundeji

Justin Ademilola

or

Isaiah Foskey

BUCK

Shayne Simon

or

Marist Liufau

MIKE

Drew White

Bo Bauer

ROV

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Paul Moala

CB

Nick McCloud

Cam Hart

FS

Kyle Hamilton

DJ Brown

Isaiah Pryor

SS

Shaun Crawford

Houston Griffith

KJ Wallace

CB

TaRiq Bracy

or

Clarence Lewis
Notre Dame Special Teams
Pos. Name

KO

Jonathan Doerer

Dawson Goepferich

PK

Jonathan Doerer

Dawson Goepferich

P

Jay Bramblett

Dawson Goepferich

LS

Michael Vinson

Alex Peitsch

HLD

Jay Bramblett

J.D. Carney

PR

Lawrence Keys II

Kyren Williams

KR

Chris Tyree

Jafar Armstrong

{{ article.author_name }}