Notre Dame Week One Depth Chart
Below is the depth chart that Notre Dame sent out to the media on Monday morning ahead of the Fighting Irish's game against Duke on Saturday.
|Pos.
|Name
|
WR
|
Ben Skowronek
|
Joe Wilkins
|
WR
|
Avery Davis
|
Lawrence Keys III
|
LT
|
Liam Eichenberg
|
Andrew Kristofic
|
LG
|
Aaron Banks
|
Dillon Gibbons
|
C
|
Jarrett Patterson
|
Zeke Correll
|
RG
|
Tommy Kraemer
|
John Dirksen
|
RT
|
Robgert Hainsey
|
Josh Lugg
|
TE
|
Brock Wright
|
Tommy Tremble
|
or
|
George Takacs
|
or
|
Michael Mayer
|
WR
|
Javon McKinley
|
Braden Lenzy
|
QB
|
Ian Book
|
Brendon Clark
|
RB
|
Kyren Williams
|
Chris Tyree
|
or
|
Jahmir Smith
|
or
|
C'Bo Flemister
|
or
|
Jafar Armstrong
|Pos.
|Name
|
DE
|
Daelin Hayes
|
Ovie Ogfoufo
|
or
|
Isaiah Foskey
|
DT
|
Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
|
Jayson Ademilola
|
Howard Cross III
|
NG
|
Kurt Hinish
|
|
Jacob Lacey
|
Ja'Mion Franklin
|
DE
|
Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|
Justin Ademilola
|
or
|
Isaiah Foskey
|
BUCK
|
Shayne Simon
|
or
|
Marist Liufau
|
MIKE
|
Drew White
|
Bo Bauer
|
ROV
|
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|
Paul Moala
|
CB
|
Nick McCloud
|
Cam Hart
|
FS
|
Kyle Hamilton
|
DJ Brown
|
Isaiah Pryor
|
SS
|
Shaun Crawford
|
Houston Griffith
|
KJ Wallace
|
CB
|
TaRiq Bracy
|
or
|
Clarence Lewis
|Pos.
|Name
|
KO
|
Jonathan Doerer
|
Dawson Goepferich
|
PK
|
Jonathan Doerer
|
Dawson Goepferich
|
P
|
Jay Bramblett
|
Dawson Goepferich
|
LS
|
Michael Vinson
|
Alex Peitsch
|
HLD
|
Jay Bramblett
|
J.D. Carney
|
PR
|
Lawrence Keys II
|
Kyren Williams
|
KR
|
Chris Tyree
|
Jafar Armstrong
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.