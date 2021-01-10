At the time, Mike Brey had no idea the foreshadowing he was doing. The Notre Dame basketball head coach, frustrated by two ACC game cancelations in the first 25 percent of the conference season, lamented the hours of opponent preparation that go in the trash can when a contest is called off. "Scouting is a total waste of time right now,” Brey said on Monday morning’s ACC teleconference. “I've told our staff that. We do less watching the other opponent and we give less to our players. I don't know if that's a priority right now."

Mike Brey and Notre Dame have not played since Jan. 2. (Robert Deutsch/USA Today Sports)

If only he knew what the next 36 hours held, he may have reached a point of combustion. Notre Dame spent that afternoon watching film and walking through Georgia Tech’s sets in advance of a Wednesday night home game against the Yellow Jackets. Tuesday morning, Georgia Tech had a positive test in its Tier 1 group and the game was deleted. Contingency plan time. Brey acted fast and reached out to Western Michigan, whose Tuesday game against Ball State was called off. The two schools are less than 90 minutes apart and were set to play earlier this year. It made sense to try and play a last-minute game, Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion.

In anticipation, Notre Dame prepped for Western Michigan (again). A few hours later, they determined that game won’t happen (again). Just couldn’t work it out. The aftermath left Brey and the Irish without a game until Sunday night at Virginia Tech (6 p.m. ET, ACC Network) and an eight-day layoff. They have played the same number of ACC games as they have had postponed (three) due to opponent COVID-19 issues. Welcome to college basketball in 2020-21, an equal-opportunity gut-puncher where nothing is guaranteed and plans vanquish as often as Nate Laszewski drills 3-pointers. The only constant is chaos. “None of us are going to be able to play 27 games,” Brey said on a Tuesday afternoon Zoom with reporters. “I think we all realize that now. We have to get to 13 first to be eligible to the [NCAA] Tournament.” Brey, his coaching counterparts and the ACC still want to get as close to 27 as they can, though. The ACC has allowed its members to play non-league opponents as make-ups, like Brey wanted to do with Western Michigan and successfully pulled off in scheduling Bellarmine less than 48 hours out from an eventual Dec. 23 tipoff. No one is under any delusion every postponed conference game will be played.

“If we wait and try and fill cancelations with just league games, we’re going to run out of time,” Brey said. “We may only play 15 games if we do that. If we have the flexibility to play Western Michigan if one is canceled, or DePaul, Butler, Marquette or Valpo, we may play 21 games. I don’t know what it means for the NCAA tournament. Nor do I care right now. It’s getting the experience for our kids with as many games as possible.” With about two months until Selection Sunday, all but two ACC teams have played at least eight games. Notre Dame has played nine, but at 3-6 and 0-3 in conference games, it has a long way to go before it can realistically envision itself in March Madness. The Irish have been outscored by 11.6 points per 100 possessions in their three ACC losses, though they were a final-possession stop or score away from a needed win at North Carolina last time out on Jan. 2. The No. 19 Hokies (8-2, 2-1 ACC) are KenPom’s 30th-ranked offense this season and take 44 percent of their shots from 3-point range, but they lead the ACC in conference-game free throw rate. Notre Dame’s still-problematic defense will have its hands full, but the Irish are capable of matching a 3-point shootout. They’re an even more 3-pointer reliant team than Virginia Tech and are shooting 38.9 percent from deep.

Laszewski continues to provide mismatches and confound defenses with his perimeter skill. He made 7-of-11 3-point tries in the 66-65 loss to North Carolina, drilling them in transition and in pick-and-pop sets. He is shooting 59 percent from 3-point range this season, which leads the ACC and is fourth in the country among players with at least 1.5 attempts per game. Unlike the trip to Chapel Hill, which was added two days before when the Irish’s original plans to play at Pitt were wiped out, Notre Dame had plenty of time to scout, watch film and prepare for Virginia Tech. Less than 24 hours out, it appears the efforts won’t be wasted.

Notre Dame at No. 19 Virginia Tech