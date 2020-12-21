An uncomfortable Sunday morning in South Bend turned into a hope-filled, determined afternoon. Notre Dame returned from Charlotte with a little uneasiness, wounds from a 34-10 loss to Clemson still sore and a lot more curious about their future than they would’ve liked to be. Shortly after noon, nerves turned into renewed energy. The College Football Playoff selection committee saw what Notre Dame hoped it would: an 11-game body or work that featured two top-13 wins and a loss to a team it previously defeated. It was enough to snatch the No. 4 seed over 8-1 Texas A&M and avoid a swift slide out of the playoff into the Orange Bowl. The recency factor of the Irish’s blowout defeat compared to the Aggies’ (a 28-pointer against Alabama on Oct. 3) was not the fatal booby trap.

Notre Dame and Alabama meet for the first time since the 2013 BCS Championship Game. (Associated Press)

“The committee looked to the fact that Notre Dame had two wins over ranked teams, that one of those wins was against Clemson, and that Texas A&M had one win over a ranked team,” chairman Gary Barta said. “So there was no single factor. “We do talk about recency and what has changed in between, but we also evaluated that both teams had losses to the No. 1 and No. 2 team in the country, and it was one piece of information that we considered. It certainly wasn't the do-all and end-all.” By giving the Irish the final spot, though, the committee also indirectly gave them a task. They’re matched up with No. 1 Alabama (11-0) in the vagabond Jan. 1 Rose Bowl that settled in Arlington, Texas for this season. The assignment? Go prove their worth. Demonstrate a Nov. 7 defeat of Clemson is the norm and not the anomaly. Notre Dame will take the chance and cherish it, 19.5-point underdog status aside. Getting here is an accomplishment. Only 10 of the 28 available spots since the playoff’s 2014 inception have gone to someone other than Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Alabama. Notre Dame can claim two of them, a sign of its rise and consistency under Brian Kelly that has it positioned firmly in sight of the sport’s two titans of the 2010s.

Thing is, though, the Tigers’ and Tide’s maintenance of a stratosphere unreachable to everyone else allows them to keep a safe distance. Notre Dame may get a win, as it did in November, but the ACC Championship put to rest – for now – the idea the gap between those two and the Irish is narrowing fast. Anything similar will put Notre Dame back in the same place of public postseason denial it has landed in when trying to punch through a perceived ceiling. “We understand that if we don’t play to our standard, we can be beaten pretty bad,” Kelly said. Much like it was the last time Notre Dame and Alabama met. But a lot is different about Notre Dame from than January evening in South Florida. It has a powerful offensive line, one with five potential draft picks when fully healthy. The defensive line is 11 men deep. It embraces physicality, the obvious separator in that BCS title game beatdown. “It’s a deeper roster,” Kelly said. “There were certainly some talented players on the 2012 roster, some who are still in the league, but the depth of the roster, ability to make plays on both sides of the ball, and the size and physicality on the offensive and defensive line is probably the biggest departure since 2012.”