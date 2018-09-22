Wake Forest Running Game Vs. Notre Dame Run Defense



Entering the game Notre Dame ranked 26th against the run at 107.0 yards per game and was one of 10 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision not to allow a rush of at least 20 yards. Wake Forest was 15th in rushing offense at 264.0 yards per contest. The Demon Deacons racked up 259 yards, three runs of at least 20 yards (though none over 23), and running back Cade Carney had 12 carries for 79 yards in the first half — but only one for no gain in the second when he appeared to be injured.

Statistically and with a few Irish containment breakdowns, the edge goes to Wake Forest. However, there were also a lot of window dressing yards at the end when Notre Dame long since had the game in hand.

Advantage: Wake Forest





Wake Forest Passing Game Vs. Notre Dame Pass Defense

You have to often give up something to gain something on defense, and the Irish were willing to bend a little in the scheme against the run in an effort not to get burned by game-breaking receiver Greg Dortch. His six catches netted only 56 yards while the Irish emphasized taking him away, often doubling up, and the pass pressure all game was exceptional with five hurries and three sacks, with North Carolina native Julian Okwara continuing to display a natural knack at sniffing out the QB. The 31 pass attempts by quarterbacks Sam Hartman and Jamie Newman totaled only 139 yards for a meager 4.8 average. Anything under 6.0 is a stellar effort.

Advantage: Notre Dame





Notre Dame Running Game Vs. Wake Forest Run Defense

With junior quarterback Ian Book at the throttle, the objective was to set up the run with the pass, and it eventually worked to textbook form after failing to score on the first three drives. Sophomore Jafar Armstrong (career high 98 yards on eight carries) shows a natural forward lean on his power runs to gain extra yardage, and Book (43 yards, three touchdowns) is vastly underrated with his mobility and elusiveness. Three times he scored off the zone read in the red zone — and the Irish tallied TDs on all seven red-zone chances.

Tony Jones (39 yards on seven carries) remains a consistent cog, and encouraging was the stronger performance of sophomore Avery Davis (nine carries, 43 yards) while adjusting to his position. The 241 yards rushing averaged 6.0 yards, with senior right guard Trevor Ruhland also acquitting himself well in his first career start. Numerous holes were massive.

Advantage: Notre Dame





Notre Dame Passing Game Vs. Wake Pass Defense

After getting repeatedly torched deep while giving up five touchdown passes to Boston College on Sept. 13, Wake Forest played mainly deep coverage against the Irish. Book did not get greedy and quickly and accurately went with primarily the short and intermediate routes. In the first half alone he completed passes to nine different receivers, and 10 overall snared receptions. This is the offense that coordinator Chip Long has aspired to run with its fluidity, tempo and quick reads that have the ball coming out of Book’s hands rapidly, including six check downs to the backs for 62 yards. The pass protection also was exceptional, allowing Book to complete 73.5 percent of his tosses while amassing 325 yards and 9.6 yards per attempt.

Advantage: Notre Dame





Special Teams

Other than an Irish penalty on a missed Wake Forest field goal (which still resulted in a second miss), Notre Dame was nearly flawless, highlighted by a career-high 52-yard punt return by senior Chris Finke to the two-yard line. The Irish also had excellent coverage on the dangerous Dortch, allowing him only 15,8 yards on his three kick returns and nothing on punts. Five other kickoffs by Jonathan Doerer were touchbacks. Two missed field goals in the first half likewise had a deflating effect on Wake Forest.

Advantage: Notre Dame





Third-Down Conversions

For this game, Wake Forest’s edge in percentage was inconsequential. The Demon Deacons finished 11 of 21 (.524) and Notre Dame 4 of 9 (.444). However, the Irish broke the Demon Deacons’ back with a third-and-6 conversion on the first touchdown drive, a 66-yard screen to sophomore receiver Michael Young on third-and-3, and two third-and-short conversions on the first drive of the second half to make it 35-13 and essentially put the game away.

Furthermore, at 7-6, Notre Dame scored on a fourth-and-one from the three when sophomore tight end Brock Wright, lined up as an old-fashioned fullback in the I-formation, slipped out of the backfield and found himself wide open on a touchdown pass.

Advantage: Even.





Turnovers

Both teams had one, a fumble by Notre Dame’s Young on a jet sweep, and an interception by Irish junior cornerback Troy Pride Jr., of a toss by backup quarterback Jamie Newman. The Irish had the scoring advantage (7-3) off the miscues.

Advantage: Even





Analysis

Easily the best combined team effort — offense, defense, special teams — this season by the Irish. Book provided the oomph the passing game so desperately needed to develop a rhythm and tempo on that side of the ball and take some of the onus off the defense, which played far better than the 27 points scored by Wake Forest would indicate. Special teams coverage was a highlight, as was Finke’s career high 52-yard punt return. This type of effort and results on all fronts is why Notre Dame was classified a legitimate playoff contender in the preseason, and should continue on that path.

Nothing can be taken for granted (ask Virginia Tech regarding Old Dominion, or Oklahoma versus Army), but the Irish have an ideal combination of better rosters, quality coaching and hunger to finish this November what it did not last year.