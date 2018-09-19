Blueandgold.com

In many a football matchup, an intriguing storyline centers on the question, “What happens when an immoveable object faces an irresistible force?”



In other words, what will the outcome be when a seemingly unstoppable offense faces what is considered a virtually impregnable defense?

In this week’s Notre Dame-Wake Forest matchup, there is a different story line mainly because of identity changes over the years: Can Notre Dame's sputtering offense find a rhythm and consistency against Wake Forest's struggling defense?

Under fifth-year Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson, the Demon Deacons in his first couple of years with 3-9 finishes were anemic on offense and had to lean on their sounder defense to give them a chance at victory. This was especially demonstrated in their 28-7 loss at Notre Dame in 2015 when a potent Irish offense put up only 21 points (the other touchdown was an interception return by Andrew Trumbetti) and ran a measly 49 plays from scrimmage (compared to Wake Forest’s 74).

The Demon Deacons operation that brought Notre Dame its two most recent defensive coordinators — Mike Elko in 2017 and Clark Lea in 2018 (Elko’s linebackers coach at Wake Forest in 2016) — took several steps back last season, finishing 112th in total defense (457.3 yards allowed per game) and 76th in scoring defense (28.3 points surrendered, notably 37.0 in its last nine).

Just two years removed from that 28-7 slugfest, last year’s Notre Dame-Wake Forest game was the polar opposite in a 48-37 shootout that saw Notre Dame roll up 710 yards of total offense (barely missing the school record 720 set versus Navy in 1969), while Wake Forest had 587.

That victory last Nov. 4 improved Notre Dame to 8-1 to remain No. 3 in the College Football Playoff — and also was a form of a last hurrah for the Irish offense that year and through the first three games of 2018.

After that victory versus Wake Forest, Notre Dame was averaging 41.3 points per game, well on schedule to break the 50-year school standard of 37.6 set by Ara Parseghian’s 1968 team.

In the ensuing seven games since then (including the first three this year), Notre Dame has failed to eclipse 24 points each time, averaging 20.4, or less than half of what it did in the first nine games last year.

Quarterback Brandon Wimbush also had his best all-around performance versus Wake Forest, completing 15 of 30 passes for 280 yards and a score (no interceptions), and adding 110 yards on 12 carries with two more touchdowns, one on a 50-yard scamper.

Yet today, despite a 3-0 start, Wimbush remains a maligned figure with his passing (ranked 100th in passing efficiency among 119 quarterbacks who have had enough attempts to qualify), although his mobility and elusiveness helped him rush for 84 yards and a score in last week’s 22-17 win versus Vanderbilt.

Can Notre Dame regain the identity it had during its 8-1 start last year that helped them finish No. 7 in rushing yards per game (269.5)?

Meanwhile, can Wake Forest find a defense that it used to be known for when Elko and Lea were at the school?

Headlining its 8-5 turnaround last year was an offense that set a single-season school record in points per game (35.3,) and total yards per game (465.8). The shootouts were especially evident in the final month of the season at Notre Dame (48-37 loss), followed by a 64-43 win versus Syracuse, a 30-24 upset of North Carolina State and its vaunted defensive line, and a 55-52 triumph against Texas A&M in the Belk Bowl.

The Wake Forest defense also lost its top two playmakers in cornerback Jessie Bates III, an NFL second-round draft pick, and defensive end Duke Ejiofor, a sixth-round selection.

With its 41-34 loss at home last Thursday to Boston College, Wake Forest’s 2017 identity remained the same — all hit, no field, meaning it can still put up the points but can’t stop anybody.

Despite the graduation of four-year starting quarterback and the highly efficient John Wolford, and the season ending ACL injury to left tackle Justin Herron, the offense was expected to remain a strength with its seasoned line, USA Today Freshman All-American wideout Greg Dortch (53 catches, nine touchdowns in 2017 despite playing only eight games before getting injured) and running back Matt Colburn (904 yards, 5.4 yards per carry last season).

Through three games, Colburn was is the second top rusher with 196 yards, behind Cade Carney (300 yards) and freshman quarterback Sam Hartman (193 yards).

Conversely, Notre Dame has had to lean on defense while stumbling along on offense. Putting up 710 yards total offense and 48 points like it did last year against Wake Forest doesn’t appear to be in the cards, but another 24-point effort might not be enough, either.

After opening with three home games, this will be Notre Dame’s first road trip of the season, and it has the makings of an intriguing matchup between Wake Forest’s productive offense and the veteran Fighting Irish defense that returned nine starters.

Even more telling might be how the Irish offense responds versus the Wake Forest defense.