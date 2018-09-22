Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-22 17:52:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame-Wake Forest: Breaking Down The Numbers

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold.com
Senior Editor

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code BGI30

Vtekqiwzuxgcqlop3vv7
Sophomore Jafar Armstrong rambled for a career high 98 yards on only eight carries.
Bill Panzica

2:13 Minutes and seconds Notre Dame has been behind this season out of a possible 240. Wake Forest took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter, but at the 3:06 mark of the same quarter Notre Dame moved ahead for good on a 30-yard Jafar Armstrong touchdown scamper. The Irish have not trailed in a game 99.4 percent of this season.


4-0 Notre Dame has won the first four games at the start of a season for only the sixth time in the 29 seasons since 1990, or just after the school record 23-game winning streak in 1988-89. The other years in that span in which they began 4-0 were 1993 (11-1), 2002 (10-3), 2012 (12-1), 2014 (8-5) and 2015 (10-3).

That means it has achieved it four times in the last seven years after accomplishing it only twice in the previous 22.


6 Catches (for 61 yards) by senior tight end Alize Mack, tying his career high that he had in the 33-10 win at North Carolina last season (for 38 yards). Interestingly, that was junior quarterback Ian Book’s first career start, while this game at Wake Forest was his second.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}