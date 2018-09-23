3 Observations

1. “What is inevitable must become immediate.”

After this Thursday’s quick press conference in which head coach Brian Kelly understandably refused to come right out and say what was “unofficial” — that junior quarterback Ian Book would receive the start at Wake Forest over incumbent Brandon Wimbush— I compared it to him channeling his inner Bill Belichick on remaining mum with the media.

Part II occurred Saturday when he followed through on a prime dicta of Belichick that is highlighted in bold above. It’s about being proactive, staying one step ahead, or not waiting for something to break before calling on the maintenance department.

Like many others, my one consternation was the “if it’s not broke, don’t fix it” axiom. In athletics, as explained in the classic 1987 movie “Bull Durham,” it translates to “don’t (bleep) with a winning streak.” Notre Dame was 3-0 and No. 8 in the country — and Kelly admitted he did not sleep well the night before this game because of some misgivings and potential ramifications if the move to Book failed in Winston-Salem.

However, fortune can often favor the bold, or those who don’t stagnate with complacency.

The latter happened after the 2015 season in which Kelly did not make the move to replace second-year defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder even though it was relatively clear that aspect of the team was a weak link. That’s because the fool’s gold of a 10-1 start helped mask an 0-2 finish when the competition level became significantly better.