Bereft of a passing attack even in the opener versus The Citadel, USF needed to lean on 5-9 and 5-5 scatbacks Kelly Joiner and Johnny Ford, respectively, to have any chance. Ford did break a 42-yard run on the second series for the Bulls, but the other 21 designed run plays for running backs or receivers resulted in 31 yards total.

Quarterback Jordan McCloud had some brief success in the third quarter with some keepers, but USF finished with only 106 yards on the ground.

Advantage: Notre Dame