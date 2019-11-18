PRESBYTERIAN (1-2) VS. NOTRE DAME (3-1)

2018-19 Records: Notre Dame (14-19); Presbyterian (20-16) Where: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Ind. Time/TV/Internet: Tonight, 7 p.m. EST; Available on ACC Network Extra, UND.com, Sirius/XM Radio Channel 989 Series Facts: This will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools. Presbyterian and Notre Dame played eight games against three common opponents last season. The Irish lost 63-60 to Radford, lost 65-62 to UCLA, and beat Jacksonville 100-74. Presbyterian lost 80-65 to UCLA, split two games with Jacksonville (a 94-88 loss and a 72-67 win), and lost two games to Radford, 79-77 and 84-76.

Notre Dame coach Mike Brey enters tonight's game against Presbyterian on a three-game win streak. USA Today/Sports

NOTRE DAME OVERVIEW

The Irish play Presbyterian tonight as Game 4 of a six-game homestand, and the second game of four straight against teams that recorded at least 20 victories last season. Notre Dame has started the 2019-20 season continuing its tradition under head coach Mike Brey of “defending without fouling,” ranking fifth in the country through four outings in least personal fouls per game with only 11.5. In the last decade, the Irish have finished outside of the top 10 nationally in this category only twice, 2010-11 and 2013-14, and it led the country in fewest fouls in both 2011-12 and 2015-16.

PRESBYTERIAN OVERVIEW

The Blue Hose have three Power Five Conference teams on the schedule. It lost Nov. 7, at Clemson 79-45 in the season opener. It plays Notre Dame tonight, and then travels to Michigan on Dec. 21. First-year Presbyterian head coach Quinton Ferrell faces a tough act to follow after previous head coach Dustin Kerns left after two successful seasons there. Ferrell, working his first career season as a head coach, enjoyed plenty of success during his six years (2014-19) as an assistant at the College of Charleston. Ferrell helped lead the Cougars to two straight 25-win seasons, including an impressive 26-8 overall record last year that came with a co-championship in the Colonial Athletic Association regular season and a championship in the CAA Tournament that earned Charleston its first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 1999.

GAME OUTLOOK

A complete coaching staff overhaul and a roster hit hard by player graduations after last season has the Blue Hose still trying to find its way after one of the best years in program history in 2018-19. Presbyterian’s lone win this year — an 80-77 victory over VMI — is sandwiched in between a couple of blowout losses, 79-45 to Clemson and 77-55 to Morehead State. Notre Dame enters on a three-game winning streak that has been sparked by the great play of John Mooney. The Irish senior forward has recorded three consecutive double-doubles in the wins, averaging 18.6 points and 14.0 rebounds per outing. Mooney scored a career-high 28 points last time out against Marshall. Notre Dame 85, Presbyterian 65

QUICK HITS:

*With his 16 rebounds against Marshall on Friday and another 16 boards against Howard in the previous game, Mooney became the first Atlantic Coast Conference player to post back-to-back games with at least 16 rebounds in consecutive games since Tim Duncan of Wake Forest in 1996-97. *Presbyterian College marks the seventh time Notre Dame has played an opponent from the Big South Conference. The Irish are 4-2 all time, with three of those victories coming against Liberty. *The Blue Hose nickname for the Presbyterian athletic teams dates back to the early 1900s when local sportswriters used the term to recognize the distinctive blue socks the teams wear.