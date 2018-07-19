In part two of our series breaking down the Notre Dame/Michigan rivalry, Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and TheWolverine.com senior editor Chris Balas continue sharing their thoughts on the series.

This time the focus is on memorable games.

Question: What is the most memorable game you’ve covered or watched in this series?

Somogyi: "There are two that stick with me.

"The first was the 1988 opener. Notre Dame had lost the last three games of the 1987 season while getting outscored 80-30. Heisman winner Tim Brown was gone as were the entire starting offensive and defensive lines for the Irish, and there were huge doubts about quarterback Tony Rice’s passing after completing only 42 percent the year prior.