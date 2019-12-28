2 Bowls out of the 38 played in its history that Notre Dame did not permit a touchdown. This was the second after limiting Iowa State to three field goals. The first was the 28-3 victory over 12-0 Texas A&M in the 1993 Cotton Bowl. Yet another feather in the cap for second-year defensive coordinator Clark Lea.



Tony Jones Jr's 84-yard touchdown run on Notre Dame's first play from scrimmage in the third quarter is a school bowl record. (James Gilbert)

5-4 Record of head coach Brian Kelly in bowl games, tying Lou Holtz — who also was 5-4 in his 11-year run from 1986-96 — for most wins by a Notre Dame coach in the postseason. A significant distinction is all nine of Holtz’s appearances were in majors, where the five teams that were defeated had a combined record of 54-2 entering the contest. Kelly has not yet won a major or a College Football Playoff game — the next step on the check list.

6 Consecutive victories by Notre Dame to end the 2019 season. That is the longest winning streak to cap a campaign since the seven straight by the 1992 unit that finished No. 4 in the country.

10 Iowa State was the 10th different school Notre Dame met for the first time ever on the football field in a bowl setting. The Irish are now 6-4 in such outings after the win. Notre Dame also defeated Stanford (1925 Rose), Alabama (1973 Sugar), Houston (1979 Cotton), West Virginia (1989 Fiesta) and Florida (1992 Sugar), with the victories against Stanford, Alabama and West Virginia clinching national titles. It lost to Georgia (1981 Sugar), Texas A&M (1988 Cotton), Oregon State (2001 Fiesta) and North Carolina State (2003 Gator). Notre Dame now is 123-22-3 overall against first-time opponents.

11-2 This marks the first time ever Notre Dame finished with this record while playing a 13-game season. The Fighting Irish have been 7-6, 8-5, 9-4, 12-1 (2012 and 2018) since 2008, and 10-3 five times (1991, 2002, 2006, 2015 and 2017).

19-19 All-time bowl record for the Fighting Irish after defeating Iowa State. Notre Dame hasn’t been above .500 since 2004 (13-12). At the end of 1993, the Irish were 13-6 in bowls, the highest postseason winning percentage (.684) in college football among teams with at least 15 appearances.

24 Consecutive victories by Notre Dame against an unranked opponent, joining Alabama as the lone teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision not to lose such a game since the start of the 2017 season. The school record since the start of the Associated Press poll in 1936 is 29 straight from 1990-94, ending with a 30-11 loss at Boston College.

36.8 Points per game Notre Dame finished with this season, the highest in Kelly's 10 seasons and the fourth highest at the school. The standard still remains 37.6 from the 1968 team.

76 Sacks yards allowed by Notre Dame’s pass blocking this season, with zero coming against Iowa State. The total is the fewest among the 65 Power 5 Conference teams in the nation. Over the final nine games, quarterback Ian Book was sacked only once on a third-down pass attempt on just over 80 pass attempts.