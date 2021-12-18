Notre Dame vs. Indiana in the Crossroads Classic: Preview, how to watch

Notre Dame’s Saturday game against Indiana is technically at a neutral site. The Irish and Hoosiers will meet in the final Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis. But Mike Brey knows it’s neutral in designation only. This is an Indiana basketball game in Indianapolis, after all. Gainbridge Fieldhouse will be decked in cream and crimson. He and the Irish have seen it before in the prior Crossroads matchups against the Hoosiers. It all sets up for the chance at another marquee win.

Notre Dame picked itself up off the mat last weekend and beat then-No. 10 Kentucky, 66-62. After a week off for final exams, the Irish are back on the court with the chance to make last week’s win mean even more in the big picture of this season. Beating Indiana in a de facto road game would go a long way toward proving the takedown of Kentucky won’t be a blip on the radar. The Hoosiers are 8-2 in their first year under Mike Woodson. “It’d be something great to build on,” Brey said. “To get that one after Saturday would mean a lot. As we’re still searching, working on getting confident and feeling ourselves, it would be huge.” Here’s what to know and how to watch the game, which will be the sixth meeting between Notre Dame and Indiana in 11 years of the Crossroads Classic. The Irish are 1-4 in the first five, though the last two have been decided by a total of five points.

Notre Dame (4-4, 0-1 ACC) vs. Indiana (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

When: Saturday, Dec. 18 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis TV: FOX Radio: WSBT 960/und.com KenPom projection: Indiana 71, Notre Dame 68 Last meeting: Indiana won 62-60 on Dec. 21, 2019 Series history: Indiana leads 50-22

Guard Dane Goodwin leads Notre Dame in scoring this season (14.3 points per game). (Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports)

Other notes