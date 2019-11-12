HOWARD (0-2) VS. NOTRE DAME (1-1) 2018-19 Records: Notre Dame (14-19); Howard (17-17) Where: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Ind. Time/TV/Internet: Tonight, 7 p.m. EST; Available on ACC Network Extra, UND.com, Sirius/XM Radio Channel 989 Series Facts: This will be the first meeting between the two schools. Howard of the MEAC (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) and Notre Dame of the ACC (Atlantic Coast Conference) played no common opponents last season.

Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey returns to action tonight against Howard University against a couple of his former players turned opposing coaches. (USA Today/Sports)

NOTRE DAME OVERVIEW

With less reliance on the three-point shot and an increased commitment to scoring inside, Notre Dame rebounded nicely Saturday with a 92-57 win over Robert Morris after an 11-point loss three days earlier at No. 9 North Carolina. The Irish shot 23-of-32 (72 percent) on two-pointers and 22-of-25 (88 percent) from the foul line against Robert Morris in what was a solid and balanced performance. Five Notre Dame players — led by sophomore guard Nate Goodwin’s 18 points — scored in double figures, and seven total Irish had at least eight points in the impressive win. Like Robert Morris last Saturday, tonight’s game against Howard won’t catch the attention of any postseason selection committees, but a loss here certainly would.

HOWARD OVERVIEW

After an uninspiring 71-68 exhibition win over crosstown opponent University of District Columbia, the Howard Bisons dropped their first two regular-season games — the first, 71-68, to Washington Adventist; the second, 76-62, to George Washington of the Atlantic 10. The most interesting storyline from the Howard side is that Bisons rookie head coach Kenneth Blakeneny, a Duke graduate who won two national championship there when Irish head coach Mike Brey was an assistant coach, hired former Irish point guard Eric Atkins to be part of his first coaching staff. Before his hiring last summer at Howard, Atkins served as the Video Coordinator at Notre Dame — mainly in charge of studying and scouting opponent tendencies — while always keeping an eye on a future coaching opportunity. Howard University gives Atkins his first coaching shot, and today’s game serves as a reunion match-up for two players turned current coaches that Brey once tutored.

GAME OUTLOOK

After the impressive win Saturday over Robert Morris, Brey was most impressed by the work off the bench from three members of his highly-rated, five-member recruiting class from 2018 — starting sophomore point guard Prentiss Hubb was brilliant in that game with 13 points. Goodwin led all Irish scorers with 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Combo guard Robby Carmody added 13 points and forward Nate Leszewski had nine points and eight rebounds. Notre Dame 95, Howard 60

QUICK HITS:

*This game against Howard University — a 10,000 enrollee private school in Washington, D.C. — falls into the category of “must” wins for Notre Dame in Game 2 of a six-game homestead against non-league opponents from mid-major conferences. *Things get real for Notre Dame after this tune-up with Howard when it begins a stretch that includes four straight games in 12 days — Marshall (Nov. 15), Presbyterian (Nov. 18), Toledo (Nov. 21) and Fairleigh Dickinson (Nov. 26) — against teams that won at least 20 games last season. *Goodwin’s 18 points Saturday against Robert Morris was the most for an Irish player since Goodwin scored 19 points against Jacksonville on Dec. 20, 2018.