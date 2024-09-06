Also items on why Notre Dame didn't flex a deep passing game, Christian Gray's finishing touch, Freeman's fire.
Notre Dame football defensive coordinator Al Golden met with local media Tuesday night
Irish offensive coordinator dishes on what's next for the O-line, QB Riley Leonard's poise and performance ... and more.
ND opponents beyond Texas A&M went a combined 9-4 since the preseason poll, with USC now the highest ranked at No. 13.
Tyler James joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to discuss Notre Dame football
Also items on why Notre Dame didn't flex a deep passing game, Christian Gray's finishing touch, Freeman's fire.
Notre Dame football defensive coordinator Al Golden met with local media Tuesday night
Irish offensive coordinator dishes on what's next for the O-line, QB Riley Leonard's poise and performance ... and more.