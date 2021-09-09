 Notre Dame Fighting Irish weekend visitor preview: Irish set to host 2022 running back Quinshon Judkins for official
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-09 17:36:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame visitor preview: Irish set to host 2022 RB Judkins for official

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Game day visits are back.

The last time the Fighting Irish recruits on campus inside Notre Dame stadium to watch a football game was Nov. 23, 2019 when Ian Book threw three touchdowns to lead his squad to a 40-7 victory over Boston College.

The NCAA’s dead period lifted in June, and the recruiting calendar went back to normal. Notre Dame will host in the range of 30-40 prospects when Toledo comes to town on Saturday.

The highlight visitor of the weekend is Pike Road (Ala.) High’s Quinshon Judkins, who Rivals ranks as a high three-star prospect (5.7 recruit ranking), the No. 18 player from his home state of Alabama and the No. 30 running back in America. He is the lone official visitor for the weekend.

Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

Alabama running back Quinshon Judkins will be in South Bend this weekend.
Alabama running back Quinshon Judkins will be in South Bend this weekend. (Rivals.com)

Judkins received a scholarship offer from Notre Dame on March 30, back when the Irish were still very much in play for its “Big 3” running back targets of Dallan Hayden, Gavin Sawchuk and Nicholas Singleton, and Jadarian Price had already given his pledge to running backs coach Lance Taylor and Co.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}