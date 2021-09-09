Notre Dame visitor preview: Irish set to host 2022 RB Judkins for official

Game day visits are back.

The last time the Fighting Irish recruits on campus inside Notre Dame stadium to watch a football game was Nov. 23, 2019 when Ian Book threw three touchdowns to lead his squad to a 40-7 victory over Boston College.

The NCAA’s dead period lifted in June, and the recruiting calendar went back to normal. Notre Dame will host in the range of 30-40 prospects when Toledo comes to town on Saturday.

The highlight visitor of the weekend is Pike Road (Ala.) High’s Quinshon Judkins, who Rivals ranks as a high three-star prospect (5.7 recruit ranking), the No. 18 player from his home state of Alabama and the No. 30 running back in America. He is the lone official visitor for the weekend.