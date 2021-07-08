Notre Dame Visit Impresses Top 2023 Defender Preston Zinter

Typically, an “athlete” recruit is getting looks at both wide receiver and defensive back. But in the case of Preston Zinter, the 6-3, 220-pounder is being recruited for tight end and, well, defense. He could play anywhere in a defensive front seven; there’s no telling where he may end up. Notre Dame offered the class of 2023 recruit on June 4, and the staff could see him rushing off the edge or playing one of its linebacker spots. “I was super excited to get the offer,” Zinter said. “Coach [Marcus] Freeman offered me for defense. They shared they see me playing outside linebacker. They said they really like my size, athleticism and playmaking ability.”

Zinter, one of the top recruits in the Northeast, took a visit to South Bend in June.

The Lawrence (Mass.) Central Catholic standout took a Midwest swing in June, visiting Penn State, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Michigan. He spoke about his June 20 experience in South Bend with BlueandGold.com. “We toured the facilities and campus,” he said. “All of it was impressive. It was great to meet the coaches in person and I spent a lot of one-on-one time with Coach Freeman. He shared his vision for the defense and how I would be a great addition. I also spent a bunch of one-on-one time with Coach [Nick] Lezynski.” Zinter already wants to return to Notre Dame’s campus. “Overall, I was very impressed, and I can’t wait to get back on campus to spend some time with the players and see a game,” he added.