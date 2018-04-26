Rivals100 offensive lineman Harry Miller isn’t the only coveted offensive lineman at Buford (Ga.) High.

Seth McLaughlin, a center in the class of 2020, already holds offers from Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, Mississippi State and South Carolina and was on campus at Notre Dame last weekend for the Blue-Gold game.

“I really liked it,” McLaughlin said. “It was definitely an interesting place that you can tell has a lot of history behind it.”

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound McLaughlin said learning about what a Notre Dame education and playing career can do for him down the road was the highlight of the trip.

“They definitely sold the program pretty well,” McLaughlin explained. “They talked about how they’re trying to graduate everybody and win a national championship. That definitely stuck out to me.”

As far as the actual spring game, McLaughlin said he was impressed with the atmosphere.