Rivals100 offensive lineman Harry Miller isn’t the only coveted offensive lineman at Buford (Ga.) High.
Seth McLaughlin, a center in the class of 2020, already holds offers from Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, Mississippi State and South Carolina and was on campus at Notre Dame last weekend for the Blue-Gold game.
“I really liked it,” McLaughlin said. “It was definitely an interesting place that you can tell has a lot of history behind it.”
The 6-foot-4, 260-pound McLaughlin said learning about what a Notre Dame education and playing career can do for him down the road was the highlight of the trip.
“They definitely sold the program pretty well,” McLaughlin explained. “They talked about how they’re trying to graduate everybody and win a national championship. That definitely stuck out to me.”
As far as the actual spring game, McLaughlin said he was impressed with the atmosphere.
“There was more of an outcome than I expected,” McLaughlin told Blue & Gold Illustrated. “South Bend is a small town, but they have a long streak of sell outs. This definitely hinted at how big and wide their fan base is.”
During the visit, McLaughlin said he was able to briefly chat with offensive line coach Jeff Quinn, and will be staying in touch with the staff going forward.
“Coach Quinn is coming down to my school to checkout me and a few other guys on the team,” McLaughlin said.
McLaughlin already claims an impressive national offer list, and more are sure to come as his game continues to grow during his junior and senior seasons.
A Notre Dame offer, McLaughlin said, would be an honor.
“It would definitely be huge,” McLaughlin said. “After being up there on campus, it’s definitely going to be in my top. It’s definitely a school I’d be interested in going to.”
