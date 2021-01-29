Notre Dame Turning Up The Heat For Rivals250 CB
Notre Dame has landed four players from the St. Louis area in as many years, including John Burroughs’ class of 2022 defensive end Tyson Ford, who is currently a verbal commit for the Irish.
The Fighting Irish staff would love to add St. Louis Lutheran North class of 2022 cornerback Toriano Pride to bring the total to five.
Pride has some connections to Notre Dame as well. He grew up playing little league football with Ford and their families have a relationship as well.
“Our parents are very close,” Pride noted. “We train together too. He’s a real cool dude with a great sense of humor and is very smart. He’s a dog on the field too.
