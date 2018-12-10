Click HERE to sign up for an annual subscription to BlueAndGold.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Irish apparel and gear!

Three standouts on the Notre Dame defense were named to the Associated Press All-American squad.

Junior cornerback Julian Love was named to the first-team after finishing the 2018 season with 61 tackles and 15 pass break ups, which ranked him tied for eighth in the nation. His 38 career pass break ups and 43 passes defensed are both Notre Dame career records.

Love became the first Notre Dame cornerback since Shane Walton (2002) to be named a first-team All-American.

Senior defensive tackle Jerry Tillery was named to the second-team unit after leading the Notre Dame defense with eight sacks. Tillery added 30 tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss to go with those eight sacks. According to Pro Football Focus, Tillery finished second in the nation among interior defensive linemen with 45 total quarterback pressures.

Senior linebacker Te'von Coney was named to the third-team after leading Notre Dame in tackles (107) for the second straight season. Coney also registered nine tackles for loss, broke up four passes, had five quarterback hurries, 3.5 sacks and he intercepted a pass. Pro Football Focus graded him as the second best linebacker in the entire country and recently named him to their first-team All-American squad.

This marked the first time since 1993 that Notre Dame had three defensive players named to the AP All-American team.