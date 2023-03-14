Guard JJ Starling’s quick plunge into the transfer portal on Monday morning made the rebuild for the next Notre Dame men’s basketball coach a bit more challenging than it already was.

The former McDonald’s All-American’s quick landing spot of Syracuse on Tuesday ratchets that reality up a bit more, as the Irish will have to play against the sophomore-to-be for at least next season.

The 6-foot-4 Baldwinsville, N.Y., product reportedly chose the Orange over the likes of Alabama, Kansas, North Carolina, Indiana, UCLA, Auburn and Tennessee, and cited a close relationship to new Syracuse coach Adrian Autry as a primary reason for returning home to upstate New York.