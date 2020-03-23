The NFL Draft, like everything else in sports right now, has been altered. It won’t have fans or a green room. It won’t be an in-person event.

It will, though, happen in some form. And the consensus among most mock drafts is that Notre Dame should see a few of its 2019 stars selected on Day 2.

CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson's three-round mock draft, published Monday, has five Notre Dame players as second- or third-round selections. All of them are ranked in the outlet’s top 105 overall prospects.

Defensive end Julian Okwara was the first Irish player off the board in the mock, going at No. 48 to the New York Jets. In CBS’ own rankings, he’s the No. 44 player and the No. 5 edge defender.