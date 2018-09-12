What’s a Notre Dame recruiting class without someone from Illinois in it?



No state in Fighting Irish football history has had more representation than Illinois. By our count, nearly 480 players from the Land of Lincoln have appeared in a game, about 150 more than Ohio, which is No. 2 in volume at the school. That is mainly because of Chicago, about 90 miles west of the campus and what used to be like a second home to the Irish football operation. No single city in the United States has produced more Notre Dame icons and sheer volume (more than 230 players) to the school than The Windy City and its outlying suburbs.

Including walk-ons, the 16 players from Illinois on this year’s roster also are the most from any state, eclipsing the 11 apiece from California and Florida.

However, until Edwardsville (Ill.) senior quarterback Kendall Abdur-Rahman announced his verbal pledge to Notre Dame this past weekend, none of the previous 17 verbals in the 2019 haul had come from the state.

Although listed as an athlete/quarterback in his profile — he rushed for nearly 1,400 yards and 26 touchdowns last season — Abdur-Rahman will be arriving as a wide receiver prospect in the class, joining Olney, Md.’s Cam Hart at that position group. Five wideouts were signed in this past year’s haul, among them another Illinois native in Micah Jones (Gurnee).

Interestingly, for all the huge numbers from the state, the receiver position in the last 60-plus years has remained relatively quiet, until the Brian Kelly era. Here are the top five and/or most famous wideouts to come from Illinois:





1. Knute Rockne (Chicago, 1910-13)

No one will ever pass The Rock when it comes to Notre Dame fame. He served as the captain for the unbeaten 1913 Irish while earning third-team All-America notice from Collier's on a team that put the football program on the national map. His pass catching prowess propelled a 35-13 upset of superpower Army and helped revolutionize the game.

This year also marks the 100th anniversary of his taking over as head coach at Notre Dame, where his .881 winning percentage (with three consensus national titles) remains tops in major college football annals.





2. Dan Shannon (Chicago, 1952-54)

Like Rockne, Shannon also was a team captain and received second-team All-America notice from Sporting News. He was such a devastating tackler — most notably in the win versus Oklahoma in 1952 — that it overshadowed his 20 yards per reception during his career. He started on three straight teams that finished in the AP top 5 and compiled a record of 25-3-2. His grandson, John Shannon, is the current starting long-snapper for the Irish.





3. Roger Kiley (Chicago, 1919-21)

Playing under Rockne he tasted defeat only once in his three seasons at end, earning All-America notice each of his last two seasons despite getting overshadowed by more prominent teammate/end Eddie Anderson. Kiley later became a Federal Judge in his native city.





4. DaVaris Daniels (Vernon Hills, 2011-13)

Checkered career saw him nab 31 passes for 490 yards as a sophomore for the 12-1 Irish (including six for 115 yards in the BCS Championship loss to Alabama), and follow with 49 catches for 745 yards and seven scores the next season. He left the University on negative terms after an academic probe in 2014 saw him suspended with several others.

Daniels has found a home in the CFL, where in 2016 he was named Most Outstanding rookie and has caught 122 passes, 15 for scores.





5. Miles Boykin (Tinley Park, 2015-present)

Although he entered his senior year this season with a modest 18 catches, his 55-yard catch-and-run in the last-minute Citrus Bowl win versus LSU ranks among the top 15-20 catches in school history, and also earned him game MVP honors.

After catching six passes for 119 yards this past weekend in the win over Ball State, and with one more year of eligibility remaining, he could end up the most prolific wideout from Illinois at Notre Dame.