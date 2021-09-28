Notre Dame to host No. 2 athlete in America this weekend

Notre Dame has a top-10 showdown this Saturday with Cincinnati (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC), and a handful of marquee recruits will be in town to watch the contest.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy has its bye week, and class of 2023 athlete Samuel M’Pemba is taking the opportunity to hit the road this weekend. He and his family will be in South Bend for their first experience at Notre Dame.

The Under Armour All-American received his scholarship offer from back in August of 2020 and has kept in consistent contact with the Fighting Irish staff.