Notre Dame to host No. 2 athlete in America this weekend
Notre Dame has a top-10 showdown this Saturday with Cincinnati (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC), and a handful of marquee recruits will be in town to watch the contest.
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy has its bye week, and class of 2023 athlete Samuel M’Pemba is taking the opportunity to hit the road this weekend. He and his family will be in South Bend for their first experience at Notre Dame.
The Under Armour All-American received his scholarship offer from back in August of 2020 and has kept in consistent contact with the Fighting Irish staff.
“I talk to him regularly,” M’Pemba said about Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston. “That’s my guy. A lot of the times we talk, he’ll tell me what Notre Dame can do for me outside of football and how they’ll use me on the field.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news