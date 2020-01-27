The one-game series will be played at Notre Dame on Sept. 17, 2022. Notre Dame opens that season on Sept. 3 at Ohio State and then hosts first-time foe Marshall before the contest with Cal.

For the first time since the 1967 season opener, Notre Dame will play the California Bears in football, per the BearInsider.

Under head coach Justin Wilcox , who will be entering his fourth season in 2020 with a 20-18 career record, Cal finished the 2019 campaign with an 8-5 mark and won four of its last five games, highlighted by victories at Stanford and UCLA, and vs. Illinois in the Redbox Bowl.

"Notre Dame Stadium is an iconic venue, and this game provides another opportunity for our alumni to support their Bears on the road," Cal director of athletics Jim Knowlton said. "We saw a great turnout for our game at Ole Miss this past season and again at the Redbox Bowl in Santa Clara. I expect we'll have another large contingent follow us to Notre Dame for this exciting contest.”







Notre Dame and Cal met four times from 1959-67, with the Irish winning each time, most recently 41-8 to open that '67 campaign as the reigning national champ and No. 1-ranked team.





Here is how the 2022 schedule tentatively looks so far:

Sept. 3 — at Ohio State

Sept. 10 — Marshall

Sept. 17 — Cal

Oct. 15 — Stanford

Oct. 22 — vs. Navy

Nov. 5 — Clemson

No. 26 — at USC





The ACC still has to determine what dates Notre Dame will play road games at North Carolina and Syracuse that season, plus at home versus Boston College.





That leaves room for two more contests to fill out the slate.





Because the Irish also host Stanford (Oct. 15) and conclude the regular season at USC (Nov. 26), it will mark the first time since the 3-9 season in 2007 that they will play three schools from the Golden State in the same year. Two of the wins that year came at UCLA (20-6) and Stanford (21-14), with a 37-0 loss to USC in between.