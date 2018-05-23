The 2018 Jimmy V Men’s Basketball Classic doubleheader will take place on Dec. 4 this year and is set to feature the Irish.

Notre Dame will take on Oklahoma with Florida facing West Virginia in the second matchup. Both games will be played at Madison Square Garden.

It will be the first meeting between the Irish and Sooners and will take place at 7 p.m.

“We are honored to be a part of this year’s Jimmy V Classic and help support the V Foundation," Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey said per the release. "It is one of the signature events of the college basketball season and to get back to The Garden and face a Power Five opponent on national television will be a great opportunity for our group.

“We are honored to participate in the 2018 Jimmy V Classic and support the V Foundation’s work in cancer research," Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger said. :It will be an incredible opportunity for our team to be a part of the rich basketball history at Madison Square Garden. Mike Brey has done a phenomenal job with the Notre Dame program and we look forward to facing them in the heart of our non-conference schedule.”

Notre Dame last played in the event on Dec. 4, 2007 taking down Kansas State 68-59. It will be 11 years to the day when the Irish face the Sooners. Oklahoma will be making its first appearance.

The Irish are coming off a NIT appearance while the Sooners were bounded in the Round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament.

More on the Jimmy V Classic: "The early-season event will be part of the 12th annual V Week for Cancer Research – the weeklong initiative across multiple ESPN platforms and programs featuring special content to help raise funds for cancer research. ESPN’s 2017 V Week for Cancer Research raised a record-setting $4.5 million for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. Over the past 11 years, V Week has raised $22.2 million for cancer research."