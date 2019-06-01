Notre Dame has faced a number of talented quarterbacks in the last two seasons, but the 2019 slate could be the toughest stretch of good quarterback play the Irish have seen in some time.

There are all-conference caliber quarterbacks up and down the schedule and there are top of the draft type of players littered throughout the schedule

Notre Dame will have to be prepared to handle those quarterbacks week-after-week, and Irish quarterback Ian Book will have to be on his game and do battle with those players as well.

Here is a look at the opposing quarterbacks the Irish will face, listed in order of where they fall on the schedule:

JAKE FROMM, GEORGIA

Fromm made his first career start against Notre Dame back in 2017, and he showed off his exceptional poise even then. No matter how much he got hit we just never saw Fromm get rattled, and it allowed to make clutch game-winning throws in the fourth quarter.

He is a steady, savvy, smart quarterback with a strong arm, and he’s a good decision maker. In Georgia’s conservative offense, Fromm completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 2,749 yards and 30 touchdowns while throwing just six interceptions. He ranked fifth nationally with a 171.22 efficiency rating.

Fromm threw for 301 yards and three touchdowns (no interceptions) in Georgia’s SEC title game loss to Alabama. He is ranked among the top three to four quarterbacks in the nation by the preseason magazines.