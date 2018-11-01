Two years ago during a 4-8 campaign, the Notre Dame tight end position that had been so productive during head coach Brian Kelly’s tenure was virtually AWOL in the pass game, despite the presence of current NFL player Durham Smythe.

That year Irish tight ends totaled only 12 catches, easily the lowest total on the team in 14 years.

The 2017 hiring of offensive coordinator Chip Long — who also happens to be the tight ends coach — has changed that dynamic. The position, which often employs multiple tight end alignments in the offense, snared 45 passes for 476 yards and four touchdowns last year.

This season, after only eight games, the tight end quartet of senior Alizé Mack, sophomore Cole Kmet, fifth-year senior Nic Weishar and sophomore Brock Wright combined for 43 catches, 365 receiving yards and four scores. The group is on a pace to eclipse the most ever in one season at the school, 66 in 2011 (63 by future first-round pick Tyler Eifert).

When asked what made Long an appealing candidate to hire in 2017, Kelly listed several factors, including his background with tight ends.

"The style of offense that I wanted to employ — which included the utilization of tight ends,” he replied. “An intuitive play caller. Somebody that could get us to throw the ball at a high percentage completion rate. Those things had avoided us.

“Having said all that, you have to have the pieces in place. I thought we had an offensive line and the tight ends in place and the wide receivers. The quarterback position had to continue to develop. Obviously, we’ve struck a pretty good chord there with Ian Book (the national leader in pass completion percentage at 76.5 percent and seventh in pass efficiency). I think all the pieces are in place.”

Where Kelly does want to see improvement is getting the tight ends the ball in better space after averaging only 8.5 yards per catch this year. When Mack enrolled four years ago, he was viewed as an Eifert type who could challenge the defense vertically with his speed and the mismatches he can create. It flashed during his freshman year when in back-to-back weeks he caught 35- and 45-yard passes in to help set up game-winning fourth-quarter touchdowns against USC and Temple, respectively.

However, his 27 catches this year average a modest 9.3 yards, while Kmet's 11 round out to 8.5.

Last year Smythe’s 15 catches averaged a robust 16.3 yards while often finding a seam in the middle. In 2013 alone, Troy Niklas' 32 grabs averaged 15.6 yards while Ben Koyack's 10 averaged 16.8 (with a tight end school record eight touchdowns between them). In 2012 while winning the John Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end, Eifert averaged 13.7.



Getting to at least 12.0 among the tight end group is an objective that should be achievable down the road.

“One of the frustrations that they all have is they’re getting cut tackled,” Kelly said. “We have to create situations where we’ve got to get them stacked with a receiver over the top of them. If you want to come down and cut tackle them, we have an option over the top of them."

Nevertheless, the overall impact the quartet has had this year as both pass catchers who move the chains and as blockers who have aided the run attack has been positive.

“Each one of [the tight ends] is doing all the jobs that are required," Kelly said. "We’re able to take the workload off of one particular guy. It’s worked out really well for us.”

