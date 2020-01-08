News More News
ANALYSIS: Notre Dame & The Predictable Quarterback Transfers

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

Throughout the 2019 football season, whenever the topic of whether senior quarterback Ian Book would return in 2020 for his fifth season of eligibility (he redshirted as a freshman in 2016) arose, one response was inevitable.

“If he comes back, Phil Jurkovec will transfer.”

After minimal action through two seasons at Notre Dame, Phil Jurkovec wasn't going to experience a third such campaign.
Indeed, on Wednesday (Jan. 8), 11 days after Book made it official on Dec. 29 that he would return in 2020, it was learned that Jurkovec’s name was in the transfer portal and that he would take his talents elsewhere.

The former Top 100 prospect will have three years of eligibility remaining after redshirting as a freshman in 2018 and playing sparingly in mop-up situations this past season as a sophomore.

