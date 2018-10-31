From the perspective of the Notre Dame football office, there were only two themes that emanated regarding the first College Football Playoff poll that was released Tuesday evening.

One was, “talk to me in five weeks.”

The second mantra was, “been here, done that.”

Both go hand in hand.

To no one’s surprise, the two most dominant teams in college football, Alabama and Clemson, were one and two, respectively. The two have met in the CFP each of the last three seasons, and the Crimson Tide has been in each of the first four since its advent in 2014.

A bit of a surprise was that No. 3 LSU with a 7-1 ledger was ranked ahead of No. 4 and 8-0 Notre Dame, which was the opposite in the Associated Press and Coaches’ Poll (neither of which matter anymore). Alabama and LSU meet this weekend at Baton Rouge in what amounts to an elimination game for the Tigers but not necessarily the Crimson Tide.

“Do they put you in the playoffs for this one?” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly casually replied when asked about the CFP rankings earlier on Tuesday. “I don’t think so… it doesn’t get you anything.”