Recording 10 victories during a college football season is not the benchmark it used to be. That’s because it’s been watered down some with expanded schedules.

For premier powers such as Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State, achieving only 10 wins in a season would be a sign of the apocalypse at their programs.

• The Crimson Tide has achieved at least 10 wins 11 straight years since 2008, and averaged 13.7 the past four.