Notre Dame and Syracuse have had much in common in recent years during the month of November. Unfortunately, it’s been on the negative side.



The overwhelming priority at Notre Dame since last January was to finish strong in November, where its record was 9-12 in the five seasons from 2013-17.

However, if you thought Notre Dame’s fuel tank was practically on “E” over the final three regular-season games in 2017, the Orange was even worse, closing with 64-43, 56-10 and 42-14 defeats to Wake Forest, Louisville and Boston College, respectively, to finish seventh in the seven-team Atlantic Division of the ACC.

It had its third straight 4-8 finish and was 15-33 over the past four years — the lone school in the 14-team ACC over that time not to play in a bowl game. Under head coach Dino Babers, whose first year with the Orange was 2016, the Orange was 0-8 in November in 2016-17 while allowing an astronomical 50.0 points per game.

The streak was broken this Nov. 3 with a 41-24 win at Wake Forest, followed by last weekend’s 54-23 slaughter of a Louisville program that mentally was in a mail-it-in mode.

Now with the 8-2 Orange, Babers could be the 2018 ACC Coach of the Year for the turnaround he has produced that moved them up to No. 12 in the College Football Playoff rankings, its loftiest standing in college football since September 1998 when Donovan McNabb was at quarterback.

“I took a lot of planning into trying my best to make sure this team came to November healthy,” Babers said of his resurrection season. “… I wasn’t sure if those things were going to help us. I just know that we did it a certain way the two years before and it didn’t work.”

Most crucial was keeping senior quarterback Eric Dungey healthy because he had missed the final three games of each of the past three seasons.

“Everybody really bought in,” Dungey said of year three under Babers. “The past couple of years we’ve been through a lot.”

“The senior class especially is really taking care of their bodies,” Babers said. “They are not as tired as they were in 2017, 2016. They’re really, really locked in. These guys are different. They understand what the word moderation means.

“It gives them an opportunity to do something special. Doesn’t mean it’s going to happen. It just means they have a chance.”

His counterpart at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly, has echoed virtually the same sentiments. Once November arrives, everybody in the nation playing football is going to be generally banged up, but staying relatively healthy at this point is extra crucial. Kelly noted this week that the same 11 starters for the Irish on defense in the Sept. 1 opening game win versus Michigan will be lining up in game 11 as well versus the Orange.

The offense lost a vital piece in game 5 when left guard/captain Alex Bars was lost for the season with a torn ACL, but adding running back Dexter Williams in that game (after a four-game suspension) and the emergence of former No. 2 quarterback Ian Book have provided more explosiveness and a better consistency to the Irish offense. Sophomore Aaron Banks also has settled in well at left guard in place of Bars.

“Everybody would want to say how do you play better in November — stay healthy,” Kelly summarized. “Who wouldn't want to be back in September when you're feeling great and you're 100 percent and you're fresh? ... Our guys are in a good spot when it comes to their health, and we've taken great pains to make sure that the recovery process has been a point of emphasis this year.”

Luck plays a role in a team’s health, because injuries on or off the field are capable of occurring any time, but Kelly says a more thorough plan also has been in place since January to at least help avoid health setbacks. This includes pacing oneself in practice as the season winds down.

“You can never through your training and through your weight training and all of your conditioning, avoid injuries — but you can mitigate in a large degree lost man hours through your training and how you practice,” Kelly said. “People can say that's luck. We would say that's a design in terms of what we're trying to accomplish of keeping these guys fresh and healthy so they can be playing on Saturdays.

“The numbers that we look at in the weight room, are they still explosive? GPS during the week, are they running, are they 19, 20, 21 miles an hour, meaning that their legs are fresh and they're able to really give us that speed that we need. And then the eye test … How do our DBs look? Are we running with them? Are we breaking on the ball? So I think all those criteria together give us a better sense of where we are in November.”

How the Irish travel also has been planned. When the Irish played Navy in San Diego on Oct. 27, instead of taking the red eye back home, the team stayed overnight to get a good night’s sleep and then came back home to a different time zone more refreshed. Also, instead of a walk-through in the visiting team’s stadium on a Friday, the team has gone straight to the hotel.

“We've changed up that routine, which saves us a good hour,” Kelly said. “It gives us another hour or so at the hotel to rest, stretch, nutrition, recovery. We won't do that in New York. It’s been part of a long-range plan … It's really residual of all of that leading up through going to L.A. next week.”

The November swoon this time might become the November boon.