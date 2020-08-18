“The objective of these temporary restrictions is to contain the spread of the virus so we can get back to in-person instruction,” Jenkins said. “If these measures are not successful, we will have to send the students home.”

University president Fr. John Jenkins announced Tuesday it is moving all classes online for the next two weeks, but has decided against sending students home. Public spaces on campus are closed, residence halls are restricted to residents only and off-campus residents were told not to come to campus.

Notre Dame took its first steps to address the recent spike of COVID-19 cases on campus.

The school said football and other athletic teams can continue practicing as normal.

Notre Dame has had 147 positive cases at its on-campus testing site since Aug. 3, 80 of which came Monday out of 418 tests conducted. The university announced later Monday 146 of those are students and one was a staff member. There have been no hospitalizations.

Jenkins said the school’s contact tracing has indicated most of them have arisen from off-campus gatherings and passed it on. Those contact tracing results have not been used to discipline students at those gatherings.

“We learn of such gatherings through our contact tracing inquires, and we have a policy that information gained from such inquiries will not be used in any disciplinary action,” Jenkins said. “We want students to be forthright with us so we can discover the source of the infections.

“If, however, we learn of a serious violation of our policies from other sources, we will take disciplinary action.”

Jenkins said testing of symptomatic students and surveillance testing of asymptomatic students will increase in the coming weeks.

“The virus is a formidable foe, and for the past week, it has been winning,” Jenkins said.