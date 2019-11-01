Notre Dame faced a good test Friday night — actually a very good test — at Purcell Pavilion in the second and final exhibition tuneup before the Irish tip off the regular-season Wednesday at No. 9 North Carolina. Even Irish head coach Mike Brey said after the Irish survived a 61-51 scare over Division II Bellarmine that he questioned scheduling the Falcons before his trip to Chapel Hill, N.C. “They’re really good,” Brey said, “and we really needed to have our butts on the line.” And Brey got his wish. Bellarmine University wouldn’t be familiar to most college basketball aficionados, but this Louisville-based school is ranked No. 2 in Division II and recently trailed the No. 5 Louisville Cardinals by only four points in the closing minutes before eventually falling by 10 points. The Knights gave Notre Dame an almost identical effort Friday, pulling to within 54-51 with 2:20 left before the Irish closed out on a 7-0 run to secure the win.

Notre Dame is typically known for its explosive offense and ability to outscore opponents. But Brey believes this group is different, suggesting this might be the best defensive team he has fielded in his 20 years on the job here. The Irish held Bellarmine to only 37 percent overall shooting (19 of 51) and 31 percent three-point shooting (5 of 16). In its 72-43 win earlier this week over Capital University, the Irish held their opponent to just 27 percent shooting (16 of 60). “We have not been the defensive program, we’ve gone in and out of being good defensively,” Brey said. “I think this could best group we’ve had defensively because we have guys that know how to move together and stay in front. … I think we gotta hang our hat on that right now until we can make some more shots.” And while the rhythmless showing by the Irish wasn’t exactly a Picasso aesthetically Friday, good defense and clutch plays down the stretch were the difference in surviving a solid opponent that’s expected to contend for a Division II national championship this season. Irish senior forward John Mooney recorded his second double-double in the two exhibition games with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Notre Dame senior forward Juwan Durham chipped in with nine points and a team-high 13 rebounds. “I thought the defense was the key for us tonight,” Mooney said. “We’re still kind of feeling our way offensively but we know that defense is always about effort, that’s something we can control.”