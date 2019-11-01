Notre Dame Survives, Readies For UNC
Notre Dame faced a good test Friday night — actually a very good test — at Purcell Pavilion in the second and final exhibition tuneup before the Irish tip off the regular-season Wednesday at No. 9 North Carolina.
Even Irish head coach Mike Brey said after the Irish survived a 61-51 scare over Division II Bellarmine that he questioned scheduling the Falcons before his trip to Chapel Hill, N.C.
“They’re really good,” Brey said, “and we really needed to have our butts on the line.”
And Brey got his wish.
Bellarmine University wouldn’t be familiar to most college basketball aficionados, but this Louisville-based school is ranked No. 2 in Division II and recently trailed the No. 5 Louisville Cardinals by only four points in the closing minutes before eventually falling by 10 points.
The Knights gave Notre Dame an almost identical effort Friday, pulling to within 54-51 with 2:20 left before the Irish closed out on a 7-0 run to secure the win.
Notre Dame is typically known for its explosive offense and ability to outscore opponents. But Brey believes this group is different, suggesting this might be the best defensive team he has fielded in his 20 years on the job here. The Irish held Bellarmine to only 37 percent overall shooting (19 of 51) and 31 percent three-point shooting (5 of 16).
In its 72-43 win earlier this week over Capital University, the Irish held their opponent to just 27 percent shooting (16 of 60).
“We have not been the defensive program, we’ve gone in and out of being good defensively,” Brey said. “I think this could best group we’ve had defensively because we have guys that know how to move together and stay in front. … I think we gotta hang our hat on that right now until we can make some more shots.”
And while the rhythmless showing by the Irish wasn’t exactly a Picasso aesthetically Friday, good defense and clutch plays down the stretch were the difference in surviving a solid opponent that’s expected to contend for a Division II national championship this season.
Irish senior forward John Mooney recorded his second double-double in the two exhibition games with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Notre Dame senior forward Juwan Durham chipped in with nine points and a team-high 13 rebounds.
“I thought the defense was the key for us tonight,” Mooney said. “We’re still kind of feeling our way offensively but we know that defense is always about effort, that’s something we can control.”
Following are some key takeaways against Bellarmine:
1.) One staple of the Irish under Brey has been their ability to move the ball, make the extra pass, find the open shooter, make the three-point shot.
That style was supposed to be enhanced last season with an incoming group of sharp-shooting freshman guards as part of Brey’s best-ever recruiting class.
Didn’t happen last season — ND finished 11th in the ACC in three-point shooting (.315 percent) — and so far it hasn’t happened this season in its two exhibition games.
Notre Dame followed up its 4-of-18 three-point shooting effort in its first exhibition game (a 72-43 win over Capital University) with an uninspiring 8-of-31 (26 percent) showing against Bellarmine.
At one point in the first half, the Irish missed eight straight from behind the arc and eventually 10 of 11.
Dependable long-range shooting has always been the great equalizer for Brey’s teams. The Irish have to be better here or upsets are coming in non-league play, and blowouts in ACC action.
“It’s almost like free throw shooting,” Brey said. “I just think the law of average because over 20 practices we’ve shot it at a clip where I’m like, ‘Wow.’ But we haven’t done it either exhibition game.”
2.) After struggling with 3-of-11 shooting in the first exhibition game, sophomore Prentiss Hubb had a nice bounce back Friday with a game-high 18 points that included 5-of-9 three-point shooting. Hubb also added eight assists.
“I just felt like I was in a better rhythm tonight,” Hubb said. “It’s important that I keep hunting my shot, even if they’re not falling for the time being. Coach tells us all to keep shooting.”
3.) With the game still close down to the closing minutes, Brey decided it best to get his starters back on the floor to seal the deal.
That included senior guard Rex Pflueger who was already over his allotted 16 minutes of playing time as he recovers from reconstructive knee surgery.
Pflueger didn’t necessarily stuff the stat sheet with five points, three assists and two rebounds in 19 minutes, but he came up with a steal and breakaway layup in the closing seconds that clinched the win.
“We know he’s not going to score big numbers but he’s going to make a shot every now and again,” Brey said. “But probably he’ll make a big one even though he hasn’t made one the whole game. When there’s a loose ball or a play to be made on your defensive end, I got chills. There it is, he gets the steal that just ends it.”
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.